Video: “Taking Off” Highlights Airport Interior

Skyport has released the second episode of ‘Taking Off’, a video series with host Mikaela Pearman that highlights the airport redevelopment project, with this week’s video highlighting the interior of the new terminal.

-

Speaking in the second episode, Mikaela Pearman said, “The new airport redevelopment project includes a new taxiway, a new aircraft parking apron, a refurbished cargo facility and we’ll talk more about those, but this week, I’m going to take you through the details of the interior of the new terminal. The ground floor will be approximately one hundred eighty two thousand square feet.

“It will house the new departures hall where passengers check in, baggage and passenger screening and the arrivals concourse with the Bermuda Immigration Customs area, retail facilities and restrooms.

“The second floor will be approximately one hundred twenty-seven thousand square feet with airy and spacious seating areas, business class lounges, retail shops and dining areas with great views.

“One of the biggest changes will be passenger bridges. Currently, every time you fly, you have to board or deplane on the tarmac whether it’s warm and sunny or cold and rainy.

“At the new terminal, you won’t have to do any of that! That’s right, passenger bridges will be in place to take departing passengers to the airplanes and arriving passengers to the arrivals concourse.

“Next time, we’ll take a look at the exterior of the new terminal.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News, Videos