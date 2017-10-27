Videos: Bermuda Union Of Teachers Conference

A keynote speaker at the Bermuda Union of Teachers [BUT] annual conference called on teachers to ‘humble themselves’ and ‘become a student of your students’.

Manny Scott, one of the original Freedom Writers, was speaking to a packed auditorium at the Ruth Seaton James Centre, at CedarBridge Academy, where the Bermuda Union of Teachers’ 34th annual conference was held.

He told the audience that he was given advice and help people when he was young, adding: “When you see me, you are reminded that your work can ripple for generations to come. When you see me, you are reminded that you are the power to change someone’s life.

“You are evaluating people through the lens of your own cultural background. Many of you have been given privileges and opportunities that many others have not, and many others may have been excluded from. Humble yourselves and become a student of your students and study them.”

The Conference, which had the theme ‘Success by Design’, got underway with a girls’ only film screening at the Liberty Theatre of ‘Girl Rising’, aimed at P5 – M3 girls.

It also included a series of workshops and international guest speakers, including former CedarBridge educator Weston Kieschnick, from the International Center for Leadership in Education.

BUT President Shannon James

Addressing the conference on Monday, BUT President Shannon James told the audience: “We believe in what we do. We believe in our students. It is by design that you are in your class.

“When you can’t sleep because you are wondering how you can reach that student, it is by design. When your family says, ‘wow, all you can do is talk about school’, that is by design. You are there by design, don’t ever forget that.”

Education Minister Diallo Rabain

Mr James also paid tribute to the organizing committee “for their tireless hard work” and said he believed the conference had been a huge success.

Education Minister Diallo Rabain also addressed the conference, speaking about the history and traditions of the BUT, and teaching on the Island.

“To be here today is indeed a testimonial to the union’s steadfast and unwavering desire to ensure that all of Bermuda’s students have the best the teachers can offer,” he said.

