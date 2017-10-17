Videos: OBA Call For Bill To Be Withdrawn
The OBA has released four online videos addressing the recently tabled Immigration Bill, with Senator Andrew Simons, Senator Nick Kempe and MP Susan Jackson all calling for Home Affairs Minister Walton Brown to withdraw the Bill.
Senator Andrew Simons said, “Minister Walton Brown has tabled an Immigration Bill in the House of Assembly. That Bill removes all Human Rights Act protections from the immigration process. Let’s think about what’s going on for a moment.
“Immigration is complicated everywhere. If you look at American politics, there’s a lot of debate about immigration. We see the same dynamic in the U.K., we see the same dynamic in Europe.
Senator Andrew Simons #1
“Like health care, immigration is a difficult subject to grapple with. For that reason, it’s important to get any policy, any legislation right, because when you get it wrong, it can do real harms to people.
“Walton’s bill is very crude. It simply says that the Human Rights Act has no primacy over the immigration legislation. There are various reasons why that is a very clumsy approach.
“The first is that our Constitution already provides both some protections for human rights in the immigration process, but, more importantly, it gives the Government power to control its borders.
“The Bill, as it is currently drafted, has none of that nuance. It’s not clear to me what problem Minister Walton Brown is trying to solve that is not already addressed by the Constitution.
“It’s also clear that the Bill, in its current form, if passed, would do immediate harm to a number of people living and working in Bermuda. I think many of us are aware in the U.S. of this category of young people that are called the Dreamers, folks who came to America when they were young.
“They’ve gone to school in America, they’ve gotten college degrees, or they’ve joined the Army, and there was a process by which they could stay. Now, that is in flux. This legislation is ever more draconian than that.
“In short, it’s poorly conceived and, as you’ve seen from many corners of society, there’s been no meaningful consultation on this subject yet. We don’t throw that term around just because the other side talks a lot about consultation. For policy that’s hard, it genuinely takes time to get right. This legislation is really unworkable in its current form.
“So, let me make a few suggestions. The first suggestion is to withdraw it in its current form. The second suggestion is to engage in good faith in meaningful consultation about what this legislation is trying to achieve, and how any negative side effects can be mitigated.
“You will know that there has already been a bipartisan working group on immigration that’s due to provide a report either at the end of October or in November. After tabling this Bill, the Minister Walton Brown very quickly cobbled together another group to discuss immigration. So, I’m not quite sure what’s going on there.
“If we’re going to move forward with immigration changes, let’s get this right. Now, I look forward to additional feedback on this subject, but, in the meantime, I think it’s clear that we all send a message that this subject shouldn’t just be rushed ahead.”
Senator Nick Kempe
Senator Nick Kempe said, “Minister Brown, your immigration amendments that you tabled recently in the House completely undermine the Human Rights Act protections from the immigration process.
“There was no good faith consultation with the Human Rights Commission. For so long, you claimed to be a defender of human rights and someone who fought against discrimination, these actions prove the exact opposite. Remove the Bill.”
MP Susan Jackson
MP Susan Jackson said, “Minister Brown, in Opposition, you claimed to fundamentally oppose discrimination. Your Immigration Bill, it removes the Human Rights’ Act protections from the immigration process. Withdraw the amendments.”
Senator Andrew Simons #2
Senator Andrew Simons said, “Minister Walton Brown, your Immigration Bill removes all Human Rights Act protections from the immigration process. In Opposition, you said that you cared about human rights. Now is your chance to prove it, withdraw your bill.”
OBA in government: “moving fast is essential to save Bermuda…”
OBA in Opposition: “slow down and think it through…”
Until they realize they don’t have a monopoly on the mandate to govern all the videos in the world won’t resurrect them. The failure to give immigration laws primacy in the UK has led to convicted terrorists claiming a ‘right to family life’ when the UK tries to deport them. With a proper means by which to gain citizenship in Bermuda, no-one will need to fall back on human rights claims when they fail to meet the existing and admittedly lacking criteria. This is part of the solution not the only piece as the OBA would have you believe.
PLP in Opposition: ‘we need comprehensive immigration reform based on robust consultation, collaboration and bipartisanship.’
PLP in Government: ‘we are in power and therefore we don’t need robust consultation, collaboration and bipartisanship on immigration changes.’
PLP = OBA
Plp in opposition: “slow down. Public consultation. Transparency. Non discrimination.”
Plp in govt: “hurry up. No need for public consultation or transparency. Who cares about discrimination”
There is no intent to cause any harm to anyone with the passage of this bill. The intent of the bill is to protect Bermudians as without this bill, thousands of non-Bermudians could be eligible to work in Bermuda without a work permit. How can any right thinking Bermudian agree with this?
Where was Susan Jackson during the OBA Pathways to Status debacle? where does she stand on Bermudian rights?
What are Andrew Simons and Nick Kempe’s records on standing up for the rights of Bermudians?
The intent doesn’t need to be there. This law will have unintended consequences for many. But unfortunately the selfishness of others prevents them from a) recognising it and b) caring.
Explain how watering down human rights for one group of people boosts the rights of another group?
Sorry, I know you are PLP through and through, but this Bill, which strips out human rights, does not reflect well on Bermuda. It is a step backwards.
But I am smart enough to realise that political affinities will prevent many from seeing the other side of the argument.
“thousands of non-Bermudians could be eligible to work in Bermuda without a work permit. How can any right thinking Bermudian agree with this?”
That is a lie. If it was the truth then why haven’t more non-Bermudians taken up this ‘eligibility.’
Usually, when one relies on ‘mistruths’ to solidify their argument/position it is because that argument/position is shaky at best.
My opinion is that we shouldn’t put any law above the Human Rights Act, but instead include clauses in the human rights act that strengthens other acts. To put any law above the human rights act is a dangerous game.
But that’s just my opinion. Put clauses in the human rights act to strengthen the immigration act.
The human rights act being above the immigration act is the only reason Tweed is still here. Remember that.
” thousands of non-Bermudians could be eligible to work in Bermuda without a work permit. ”
not true at all lmfao….
“….without this bill, thousands of non-Bermudians could be eligible to work in Bermuda without a work permit.”
Is that like when Walton Brown said that 6,000 PRC’s would get status?
Some people are trying to have a sensible conversation, and you just want to throw around ridiculous numbers.
The problem is that this bill gives the minister supreme unchecked power to discriminate. This goea for any future minister of any future government. Under the bill, it would be possible for bermudians to be discriminated against. Think about that. Any right thinking bermudian should oppose it for that reason alone!
For 5 years you did what the F!@# you wanted to do without consulting, despite protests and pleading from the P.L.P. and the PEOPLE.
Now suck it up for five years.
What goes around, comes around.
“How can any right thinking Bermudian agree with this?”
When will Tweed be leaving?