Videos: OBA Call For Bill To Be Withdrawn

The OBA has released four online videos addressing the recently tabled Immigration Bill, with Senator Andrew Simons, Senator Nick Kempe and MP Susan Jackson all calling for Home Affairs Minister Walton Brown to withdraw the Bill.

Senator Andrew Simons said, “Minister Walton Brown has tabled an Immigration Bill in the House of Assembly. That Bill removes all Human Rights Act protections from the immigration process. Let’s think about what’s going on for a moment.

“Immigration is complicated everywhere. If you look at American politics, there’s a lot of debate about immigration. We see the same dynamic in the U.K., we see the same dynamic in Europe.

Senator Andrew Simons #1

“Like health care, immigration is a difficult subject to grapple with. For that reason, it’s important to get any policy, any legislation right, because when you get it wrong, it can do real harms to people.

“Walton’s bill is very crude. It simply says that the Human Rights Act has no primacy over the immigration legislation. There are various reasons why that is a very clumsy approach.

“The first is that our Constitution already provides both some protections for human rights in the immigration process, but, more importantly, it gives the Government power to control its borders.

“The Bill, as it is currently drafted, has none of that nuance. It’s not clear to me what problem Minister Walton Brown is trying to solve that is not already addressed by the Constitution.

“It’s also clear that the Bill, in its current form, if passed, would do immediate harm to a number of people living and working in Bermuda. I think many of us are aware in the U.S. of this category of young people that are called the Dreamers, folks who came to America when they were young.

“They’ve gone to school in America, they’ve gotten college degrees, or they’ve joined the Army, and there was a process by which they could stay. Now, that is in flux. This legislation is ever more draconian than that.

“In short, it’s poorly conceived and, as you’ve seen from many corners of society, there’s been no meaningful consultation on this subject yet. We don’t throw that term around just because the other side talks a lot about consultation. For policy that’s hard, it genuinely takes time to get right. This legislation is really unworkable in its current form.

“So, let me make a few suggestions. The first suggestion is to withdraw it in its current form. The second suggestion is to engage in good faith in meaningful consultation about what this legislation is trying to achieve, and how any negative side effects can be mitigated.

“You will know that there has already been a bipartisan working group on immigration that’s due to provide a report either at the end of October or in November. After tabling this Bill, the Minister Walton Brown very quickly cobbled together another group to discuss immigration. So, I’m not quite sure what’s going on there.

“If we’re going to move forward with immigration changes, let’s get this right. Now, I look forward to additional feedback on this subject, but, in the meantime, I think it’s clear that we all send a message that this subject shouldn’t just be rushed ahead.”

Senator Nick Kempe

Senator Nick Kempe said, “Minister Brown, your immigration amendments that you tabled recently in the House completely undermine the Human Rights Act protections from the immigration process.

“There was no good faith consultation with the Human Rights Commission. For so long, you claimed to be a defender of human rights and someone who fought against discrimination, these actions prove the exact opposite. Remove the Bill.”

MP Susan Jackson

MP Susan Jackson said, “Minister Brown, in Opposition, you claimed to fundamentally oppose discrimination. Your Immigration Bill, it removes the Human Rights’ Act protections from the immigration process. Withdraw the amendments.”

Senator Andrew Simons #2

Senator Andrew Simons said, “Minister Walton Brown, your Immigration Bill removes all Human Rights Act protections from the immigration process. In Opposition, you said that you cared about human rights. Now is your chance to prove it, withdraw your bill.”

