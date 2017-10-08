Wayne Furbert Sworn As Junior Finance Minister

During a brief ceremony at Government House on Friday [Oct 6], Governor John Rankin swore in Wayne Furbert as the new Junior Minister of Finance.

Premier and Minister of Finance David Burt said, “I am pleased to welcome the knowledge and insight that the Hon. Wayne Furbert will bring to the Ministry of Finance.

“Additionally, he will be assisting me with Parliamentary duties in the House of Assembly related to finance,” the Premier continued.

“Senator Vance Campbell will continue to speak on financial matters in the Senate and will serve as Junior Minister of Public Works and Government Reform.”

