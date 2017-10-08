Wayne Furbert Sworn As Junior Finance Minister

October 8, 2017 | 4 Comments

During a brief ceremony at Government House on Friday [Oct 6], Governor John Rankin swore in Wayne Furbert as the new Junior Minister of Finance.

Premier and Minister of Finance David Burt said, “I am pleased to welcome the knowledge and insight that the Hon. Wayne Furbert will bring to the Ministry of Finance.

Wayne Furbert - swearing in Bermuda October 8 2017

“Additionally, he will be assisting me with Parliamentary duties in the House of Assembly related to finance,” the Premier continued.

Governor and Furbert Bermuda October 8 2017

“Senator Vance Campbell will continue to speak on financial matters in the Senate and will serve as Junior Minister of Public Works and Government Reform.”

Premier and Furbert Bermuda October 8 2017

Comments (4)

  1. Family Man says:
    October 8, 2017

    Is he there for his alleged expertise on pyramid schemes?

  2. Wassup says:
    October 8, 2017

    Has anyone seen or heard anything from the giovernor? Does he step out of govt house at all?

  3. Mark says:
    October 8, 2017

    Lol. Flip flop furbert strikes again!

  4. David says:
    October 8, 2017

    Hopefully he won’t invest our monies in a pyramid scheme

