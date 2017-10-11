Following the tabling of the Bermuda Immigration [No. 2] Act 2017 in the House of Assembly, OUTBermuda wrote to the Minister saying they “would like to register our objection to what we view as an unfortunate proposal that will erode human rights protections to the detriment of everyone in Bermuda.”

Bill Tabled In House

In the House on Friday, Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown tabled a Bill that seeks to exempt the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956 from the primacy of the Human Rights Act 1981.

Minister Brown said, “The bill entitled ‘Bermuda Immigration [No. 2] Act 2017′ seeks to amend section 8 of the principal Act to provide for the provisions of the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956 to operate and have effect, notwithstanding the Human Rights Act 1981.

“In essence this means that this bill seeks to exempt the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956 from the primacy of the Human Rights Act 1981.

“This does not mean that the Immigration legislation can ignore the consideration of human rights,” the Minister added.

“Section 12 of the Bermuda Constitution Order 1968, which has primacy over all Government functions and legislation, provides protection from discrimination based on race, place of origin, political opinions, colour or creed. Even then the Constitution makes provision for this right to be limited if it is ‘reasonably justifiable in a democratic society’.

“In addition, the UK is a signatory of the European Convention on Human Rights and that Convention has been extended to Bermuda. Therefore any decisions that are made in accordance with the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956 must also adhere to the articles contained in the Convention.

“You may ask why we are tabling this Bill. Over the years, the tenets of the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956, i.e. to protect Bermuda for Bermudians, have been challenged and continue to be so.

“Unfortunately, the primacy of the Human Rights Act 1981 has caused some non-Bermudians to claim that they are being discriminated against based on their place of origin.

“There are very few countries other than Bermuda and Canada that allow their human rights legislation to extend to their immigration legislation; not even the United Kingdom allows this.

“In a country with limited resources, 22 square miles and a population of 65,000, the protection of land for Bermudians and the promotion and protection of Bermudians in the workforce is perfectly justifiable in a democratic society.”

OUTBermuda

OUTBermuda said, “We are writing to register our initial objection to your stated proposal to give primacy to the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956 [“the Immigration Act”] over the Human Rights Act 1981 [“The Human Rights Act”].

“Our interest in your proposal primarily stems from our initial concern about the potential adverse consequences to families that are likely to result. We are also cognizant of the potential for harm that removing human rights protections will have on vulnerable people.

“We do not believe that upholding human rights principles is in any way incompatible with the Government’s mandate to serve in the best interests of Bermudians.

“If Bermuda’s laws are not to be enacted and enforced with reference to those principles, which by their very nature seek to give effect to the inherent dignity of all people, then by what guiding principles does the Government seek to act?

“By virtue of Schedule II to the Human Rights Act, there are already a number of provisions within the Immigration Act that exist outside the Island’s Human Rights regime.

“We are unsure whether the Government’s intention is to expand Schedule II by increasing the number of provisions from the Immigration Act to which the schedule refers, or whether its intention is to exempt the Immigration Act in total from Human Rights scrutiny. Regardless, we believe both to be problematic.

“We do not believe your statement about United Kingdom immigration law operating outside the scope of human rights scrutiny to be accurate. Indeed, the experience of the current British Prime Minister during her tenure as Home Secretary demonstrates otherwise.

“Even if it were true that Bermuda was in the minority in terms of granting human rights protections in matters of immigration to non-citizens, that of itself should not be regarded as something nefarious or untoward.

“There is no reason why an employer, faced with the prospect of hiring from overseas given the absence of a qualified Bermudian, should be permitted to do so in a manner that that is discriminatory under the Human Rights Act.

“For example, where an employer seeks to favor employment of individuals from one country or region over another, merely because those individuals are willing to accept less in pay, that should not preclude a non-Bermudian applicant from another country or region from raising a human rights complaint as a result of unfavorable treatment when seeking to have their employer renew their work permit.

“Clearly, allowing such an employer to operate outside the scope of human rights protections promotes exploitation, and serves ultimately to undermine working conditions for Bermudians. This is just one of the unintended, yet foreseeable, adverse consequences your proposal may have.

“The Bermuda Supreme Court judgments to which your statement alludes have highlighted that the Immigration Act is not fit for purpose in a number of respects. That is a point upon which most will agree.

“While we agree that there is a need for wholesale reform of Bermuda’s immigration laws, we do not believe exempting those laws from Human Rights scrutiny is the best way forward.

“We will await sight of the proposed Bill and intend to write further on the specific matters proposed therein, once we have had opportunity to review the same.

“For now, we would like to register our objection to what we view as an unfortunate proposal that will erode human rights protections to the detriment of everyone in Bermuda.”

