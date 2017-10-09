“Workers Need To Be Treated With Dignity”
“We value the contribution of guest workers in this country,” Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown said, explaining that what is problematic is when employers “contrive to ensure that Bermudians do not get fair opportunities” or want “highly exploitable labour.”
Speaking in the House of Assembly, Minister Brown said, “As the Minister responsible for immigration, let me say very clearly and categorically, we value the contribution of guest workers in this country.
“We know that since 1609, people have come here to work, some came voluntarily, some didn’t. Since 1609, we’ve had people coming here to work. Our economy depends on it, we need people to come here to work.”
Audio extract of Home Affairs Minister Walton Brown speaking in the House of Assembly:
“What is problematic, is when you have employers that either contrive to ensure that Bermudians do not get fair opportunities, or they simply want to ensure they will get the lowest cost…cheap labour and highly exploitable labour. ”
“For example, just this week, I rejected a work permit application because somebody wanted to bring in a nanny and pay them $900 a month. That’s not going to happen. It’s just not going to happen anymore.
“We want to have foreign workers, but they need to be treated with dignity and respect. You cannot have a system that brings in people, and have a highly exploitable labour force. We’re not going to allow for that.
“When I hear comments repeatedly about the cost of labour….you know that they want to bring in cheaper labour.
“My final point, is that the fundamental different between the Progressive Labour Party, and the One Bermuda Alliance, is the emphasis on people versus the emphasis on profits.
“If all you focus on is profits, the people can be completely marginalized,” the Minister said, “The people of this country came to a judgement on that very issue on July 18th.”
Your example of a nanny has what in common with profits? Nobody is hiring a nanny to run a business.
Any more examples? Or just the one?
With the nanny It’s not about profits it’s about the “highly exploitative workforce
And was that $900 inclusive of accommodation, meals, transport, taxes etc etc etc?
What will happen now? Will that family not be able to afford the $5,000+ month which local babysitters charge? Will that family now just up sticks and leave? Not all guest workers are paid huge salaries. Many are on the equivalent package they could get in their home country, the only benefit of being here is the sunshine, and that’s pretty much it.
Ministerial interference in the work permit process. A few months ago they were up in arms about that kind of thing. Now he boasts about it.
And without profits there will be no new jobs, without profits no dividends to shareholders so shares crash, without profits no reinvestment etc etc
Yes I totally agree about treating workers with dignity and fairness but bermuda is not set up to be a socialist state
If we don’t focus on profits, our children will suffer,our businesses will suffer, and our country will suffer!
So now the Plp values the contribution of guest workers. Boy they can’t make up their mind. One min they want them all out and the next min they value and want them. I guess now they see that Bermuda needs em.
How can you lot support these people.
You cannot expect paid a nany position a high rate!, probably you should look after the hours of work and no the rate! a nany position cannot be higher than a teacher or doctor.
“If all you focus on is profits, the people can be completely marginalized,” the Minister said, “The people of this country came to a judgement on that very issue on July 18th.”
I’ll be the first to agree that there is more to life than profits but …. Bermuda is not a socialist state, far from it, but companies make profits for a variety of reasons: to invest in infrastacture/ business growth/more staff/dividends for investors/tax revenue …
The PLP through a variety of words are not making life comfortable for businesses:
1. DeSilva says corporate Bermuda can pay
2. Simmons says there is more to Bermuda than rugby, golf and sailing
3. Brown undermines our Human Rights act
4. Brown makes a very socialist statement about profits
Where are we heading?
I think the nanny is a poor example, because she would almost certainly also get accommodation and food as part of her package. The $900 cash is spending money on top of food and accommodation.
Government trying to dictate pay arrangements between private employers and their employees is a dangerous path to go down. Government does not know the employer’s profit margin and dictating a “living wage” is only likely to drive employers out of business and cause even more Bermudians to be unemployed. Small businesses are more likely to suffer as they have no power to fight back and limited ability to outsource tasks overseas.
What he more than likely forgot to include was the fact that the position was for a live-in nanny. As such they have no rent, electricity, grocery, cable bills etc.
And thus the $900 is straight take home pay. Sorry, but no one forces anyone to take a job that they feel is providing adequate compensation. Is this the beginning of Government dictating what wages should be for all sectors?
The Minister keeps making comments suggesting that the previous government did not know what they were doing. Ask the ex-chair of the board. He rejected many many many applications and many employers were fined! the policy required minimum salaries for certain positions too. Is $900 net? Is the nanny given housing, food, car? More details please. We value foreign workers but if you contributed more that 20 years we don’t want you as part of our community. We will change the Human Rights Act to exclude you. Mr Brown you speak out of both sides of your mouth.
Yes agree … and $900 a month is crazy
But while we look at treating employees with dignity how about we also take a look at treating customers with dignity,some training and promotion around customers first would go a long way to seeing local biz want to hire Bermudians in the firts place… sadly too many in this area in Bermuda do not treat customers with dignity! Take a look on social media for a LOT of examples.