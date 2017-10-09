“Workers Need To Be Treated With Dignity”

“We value the contribution of guest workers in this country,” Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown said, explaining that what is problematic is when employers “contrive to ensure that Bermudians do not get fair opportunities” or want “highly exploitable labour.”

Speaking in the House of Assembly, Minister Brown said, “As the Minister responsible for immigration, let me say very clearly and categorically, we value the contribution of guest workers in this country.

“We know that since 1609, people have come here to work, some came voluntarily, some didn’t. Since 1609, we’ve had people coming here to work. Our economy depends on it, we need people to come here to work.”

Audio extract of Home Affairs Minister Walton Brown speaking in the House of Assembly:

“What is problematic, is when you have employers that either contrive to ensure that Bermudians do not get fair opportunities, or they simply want to ensure they will get the lowest cost…cheap labour and highly exploitable labour. ”

“For example, just this week, I rejected a work permit application because somebody wanted to bring in a nanny and pay them $900 a month. That’s not going to happen. It’s just not going to happen anymore.

“We want to have foreign workers, but they need to be treated with dignity and respect. You cannot have a system that brings in people, and have a highly exploitable labour force. We’re not going to allow for that.

“When I hear comments repeatedly about the cost of labour….you know that they want to bring in cheaper labour.

“My final point, is that the fundamental different between the Progressive Labour Party, and the One Bermuda Alliance, is the emphasis on people versus the emphasis on profits.

“If all you focus on is profits, the people can be completely marginalized,” the Minister said, “The people of this country came to a judgement on that very issue on July 18th.”

