67 Plein Air Artists Take On City Of Hamilton

This morning [Nov 14] the Bermuda Plein Air Festival artists met at the Washington Mall before they took to the streets of Hamilton to find their “urban inspiration”

They will be painting in the City of Hamilton all day today, and this evening they will be doing some ‘night painting’ along Front Street.

This city adventure is part of the week long “paint out” with 31 international guest artists, along with 36 Bermudian artists all competing for $15,000 worth of prizes.

On Wednesday the artists will head to Dockyard, and on Thursday the “Quick Art” competition will be held in St George’s.

The closing exhibition and prizegiving will be at the BSOA Gallery in City Hall on Saturday, November 18th from 4.00pm to 7:30 pm, where the full weeks work will be for sale at a one day only special exhibition, before the international guests head home on Sunday. All are welcome to attend the exhibition.

The artists started at Coral Beach on Sunday, and then were guests at a private homestead in Smiths Parish on Monday.

You can follow the artists on Facebook at Bermuda Plein Air, or website: www.bermudapleinair.com

Category: All, Entertainment, News