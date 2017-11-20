‘A Piece Of The Rock’ Townhall Discussion

A Piece of the Rock would like to invite families affected by road crashes and concerned residents who want to help make Bermuda roads safer to attend a Town Hall Discussion on Tuesday [Nov 21] from 6.00pm to 8.00pm at Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service Hall on King Street in Hamilton.

“Over the past 7 years alone, over 13,000 people have been involved in road crashes. Over 10% of these road crashes result in severe life threatening injuries where families are left to take care of loved ones for many years to come and in some cases for life. In addition there have been 100 road fatalities during this period with 14 people having died this year alone.

“There are literally thousands of affected families who are suffering with no active support network to help them. A Piece of the Rock, a group of activists who produced a road safety documentary earlier this year and started a road safety campaign on creating broad awareness on this issue, would like to help these families in getting connected with each other and form an active support group.

“The town hall style discussion is also an opportunity for concerned residents to dialogue with a panel of road safety experts and members of the Road Safety Council, CADA, first responders from Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service, Bermuda Hospital, and Bermuda Police Service.

“The purpose of this meeting is to continue the momentum generated from the road safety documentary and ongoing campaign, emphasizing the need for urgent legislative change and enforcement needed to make Bermuda road safer and prevent more families from suffering. An RSVP by email or Facebook invite is required to attend the event.”

