ACBDA To Hold Press Conference On Thursday

The America Cup Bermuda will be holding a press conference tomorrow afternoon [Nov 9] where they are expected to discuss the Economic, Environmental and Social Impact of the 35th America’s Cup on Bermuda.

According to the Potential Economic Impact [PEI] assessment released by the ACBDA back in 2015 before the event took place, the direct spending on-island for the America’s Cup was estimated to be “in the region of approximately $250 million.”

In August of this year, the Bermuda Tourism Authority released some statistics, saying that, “New statistical data from the Bermuda Tourism Authority reveals the five-week long 35th America’s Cup in May and June 2017 had a positive impact on the island’s tourism economy.

“An analysis of that time period shows air arrivals, cruise arrivals and superyacht arrivals all up sharply when compared to the same period one year ago.”

Bernews plans to carry live video of the press conference tomorrow afternoon.

