Group Welcomes Public Consultation On ATVs

The group Take Back Our Park [TBOP] has welcomed Government’s decision to hold public consultation on the use of all-terrain vehicles [ATVs] on parkland.

The group said, “Sylvan Richards, the former OBA Environment Minister, had approved plans to use ATVs in Scaur Hill Fort Park and Hog Bay Park, as well as on part of the Railway Trail in Somerset. The new Government put the plan on hold and ordered that the issue should go out to consultation.”

A spokesperson for TBOP said: “The plan goes against the clear spirit of the Parks Act, which is to preserve the peaceful enjoyment of our parks.

“As far as we are concerned if this happens, it would represent the thin edge of the wedge, opening up the possibility for similar activities and the use of motorized vehicles in other beaches and parks.

“We are not against people enjoying new experiences nor are we against people setting up a new business, but we have to show compassion for our surroundings.

“We have to strike the right balance. We must make sure that these new activities are sustainable in that they do not negatively impact the Island’s natural resources, and are in keeping with Bermuda’s character.

‘Also, the business owners should not be able to profit by exploiting the use of public lands, to the detriment of all the other Bermudians who use them.”

The spokesperson added: “We would urge people to make sure their voices are heard and to respond with an overwhelming ‘no’ during this consultation.”

TBOP said that Bermuda’s national parks comprised the Island’s only open space and were there for “everyone to enjoy”.

They said ATVs are causing problems in areas such as Long Island, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and Cape Hatteras. A large group of scientists are pushing for a ban of ATVs in the parklands in Alberta, Canada, according to TBOP.

And TBOP pointed to the recent Throne Speech, which said: “As a further commitment to ensure Bermuda’s future generations can also enjoy our dwindling amount of unspoiled beauty, the Government will identify the open spaces that must be protected for generations to come. Legislation will be introduced to take this protection beyond ministerial discretion.”

“While we welcome the consultation, ultimately, if Government is going to be true to what it said in the Throne Speech, which sets out it legislative commitments, it must act on this issue and reconsider this decision,” said the spokesperson.

Comments can be made here or here.

The Proposed Change of Use to the Bermuda Railway Trail Park, Scaur Hill Fort Park and Hog Bay Park follow below [PDF here]:

Read More About

Category: All, Environment, News