Berkeley Institute Team Wins Debate Contest

The Berkeley Team A won all their debates to capture the overall title at the National Debate Society Tournament.

A Berkeley spokesperson said, “In the senior schools category: Berkeley had two teams: Team A and Team B. Berkeley Team A won all their debates and went undefeated to capture the overall title.

Team A [winners] Yasser Baia [S4], Tyrese Coakley [S4] and Sierra Brangman [S3]

Team B Tierrai Tull [S4], Kaila Harvey [S4] and Asia Atienza [S4]

Awards: Yasser Baia – inaugural Dr. David Saul Award for Top Debater in the finals

Robert Thomas [S2] – 4th place, Sierra Brangman [S3] – 3rd place, and Tierrai Tull [S4] – 2nd place.

“Coaches: Deirdre Ross-Nwasike, Tyrone McHardy and Alandra Swan.”

