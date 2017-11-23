Berkeley Institute Team Wins Debate Contest

November 23, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Berkeley Team A won all their debates to capture the overall title at the National Debate Society Tournament.

Berkeley Institute's Debate Bermuda Nov 2017 (1)

A Berkeley spokesperson said, “In the senior schools category: Berkeley had two teams: Team A and Team B. Berkeley Team A won all their debates and went undefeated to capture the overall title.

  • Team A [winners] Yasser Baia [S4], Tyrese Coakley [S4] and Sierra Brangman [S3]
  • Team B Tierrai Tull [S4], Kaila Harvey [S4] and Asia Atienza [S4]
  • Awards: Yasser Baia – inaugural Dr. David Saul Award for Top Debater in the finals
  • Robert Thomas [S2] – 4th place, Sierra Brangman [S3] – 3rd place, and Tierrai Tull [S4] – 2nd place.

“Coaches: Deirdre Ross-Nwasike, Tyrone McHardy and Alandra Swan.”

Berkeley Institute's Debate Bermuda Nov 2017 (2)

“We are excited to share that this weekend’s National Debate Society Tournament winners [senior schools] winners are: Yasser Baia [S4], Tyrese Coakley [S4] and Sierra Brangman [S3]! They formed Berkeley’s Team A Debate Team and won all their rounds! What’s more, Yasser Baia won the inaugural Dr. David Saul Award for Top Debater in the finals!

“We also fielded a Debate Team B. They included: Tierrai Tull [S4], Kaila Harvey [S4] and Asia Atienza [S4].

Berkeley Institute's Debate Bermuda Nov 2017 (3)

“Finally, we had other Berkeleyites pick up notable awards as top debaters. They are: Robert Thomas [S2] – 4th place, Sierra Brangman [S3] – 3rd place, and Tierrai Tull [S4] – 2nd place.”

click here banner berkeley

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Onion Juice says:
    November 24, 2017

    Well done Future Leaders.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">