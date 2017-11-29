Bermuda Signs UK CBC Reporting Agreement
This morning [Nov 29], Premier and Minister of Finance David Burt signed an “important tax agreement with the United Kingdom, a Country by Country Competent Authority Agreement,” becoming the first Overseas Territory to sign.
“This agreement will complete The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development [OECD] Base Erosion and Profit Shifting [BEPS] tax transparency package between Bermuda and the UK,” a Government spokesperson said.
“The agreement will enable the automatic reporting of corporate income on a country by country basis for UK related transfer pricing enforcement purposes. Bermuda is the first UK Overseas Territory to sign a CbC Competent Authority Agreement with the UK.
“Similar to individuals under the Common Reporting Standard [CRS], corporations must also automatically report financial information to Bermuda authorities. Any reported UK related income will be shared automatically with UK tax authorities.”
Premier David Burt, at the conclusion of the signing, stated, “I am pleased to sign this important agreement with the United Kingdom on behalf of the people of Bermuda.
“We are the first Overseas Territory to sign the agreement which further solidifies Bermuda’s position as a global leader in international tax transparency.
“Bermuda remains a jurisdiction with an excellent reputation for quality,” the Premier added. “We continue to demonstrate leadership in global tax transparency and we encourage other countries to meet the ‘Bermuda Standard.”
Sometimes being the first doesnt always mean a good thing for this coutry. Signing all these agreements still has us possibly on the black list. No closer than 20 years ago. Now signing more agreements for what? If we havent made our position clear so far, it has never been in the interest of any coutry to listen.
I think you’ll find that most times when we are mentioned in a negative light internationally, it is by some ill-informed political figure that can quickly score points with the (equally ill-informed) public by mentioning our name. The agreements we’ve signed have made us a better financial jurisdiction. We’re just approaching a time when many governments are looking to increase their tax revenue because GDP growth is slowing. And mentioning Bermuda a couple time to try and pass tax legislation scores points.
Nice work…now the debt, jobs and bus problems need to be resolved….no rush