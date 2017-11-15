Bermudian Designer Builds Impressive Portfolio

[Written by Don Burgess]

Talented Bermudian graphic designer Domico Watson is featured on the artofstyleframe.com website for his work on TV and movies.

Watson designed the title sequence for the new hit TV series Star Trek Discovery, and his other work includes the recent Tom Cruise movie, The Mummy, The Marvel Cinematic Universe film Dr Strange starring Benedict Cumberbatch, The Dark Tower with Matthew McConaughey; and Preacher and Animal Kingdom, two TV series which airs on AMC and TNT respectively.

The brief bio for Mr Watson on the website says, “Domico is a designer of main titles and commercials for film and television. Born and raised in the island of Bermuda he developed an interest in fine art, graphic design and film.

“This background would help him discover his passion for motion graphics at The Savannah College of Art & Design.

“After graduating, he would work at Chicago based studio Sarofsky before moving to London, where he currently resides as a freelance designer.”

You can visit here on ArtofStyleFrame website to see some of Mr Watson’s impressive work.

