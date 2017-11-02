Berkeley Students Attend BILTIR Lunch & Learn

Bermuda International Long Term Insurers and Reinsurers [BILTIR] today [Nov 2] held its second Lunch and Learn, entitled “A Career in the Life Insurance and Reinsurance Industry”, to a group of Berkeley Institute students at the offices of Global Atlantic Re, a BILTIR member company.

The programme focused on Bermuda’s thriving life insurance industry and the qualifications needed to obtain employment locally within the field. The session was interactive, providing the students with the opportunity to put questions to the professionals as they gave insight into working in the industry.

Students heard from the Minister of Education and Workforce Development, who gave the opening remarks at the Lunch and Learn session.

Industry guest speakers from a range of different professions, including actuaries and accountancy, IT and underwriting also participated in the programme.

Guest speakers included Fiona Davis, Underwriter at Hanover Life Reinsurance; Natasha Scotland-Courcy, Chief Corporate Compliance Officer, Associate General Council at Athene Life Re; Scott Selkirk, Actuary at Somerset Re; Sean Kelly, Director at PwC; Shantaye Wolffe, Information Technology at Ariel Re, and Stefanos Economides, Senior Consultant, Life Actuarial Advisory Services at EY.

“Our first Lunch and Learn session with CedarBridge Academy students was a huge success, and so we are thrilled to repeat the programme again with a different school.” said April Galda, Co-CEO of Global Atlantic Re and member of the BILTIR Board of Directors.

“The life insurance industry is a growing aspect of Bermuda’s economy. We want to raise awareness of the career opportunities among local students so they can come back and join the industry after they graduate from university.”

From left to right, the BILTIR members with the Minister of Education are: Scott Selkirk, Actuary at Somerset Re; Shantaye Wolffe, Information Technology at Ariel Re; April Galda, Co-CEO of Global Atlantic Re; Natasha Scotland-Courcy, Chief Corporate Compliance Officer, Associate General Council at Athene Life Re; The Minister of Education and Workforce Development, Diallo Rabain; Fiona Davis, Underwriter at Hanover Life Reinsurance; Stefanos Economides, Senior Consultant, Life Actuarial Advisory Services at EY; Kiara Somner, Senior Analyst, Operations at Global Atlantic Re, and the programme’s coordinator; and Sean Kelly, Director at PwC

The Minister of Education and Workforce Development Diallo Rabain said: “The Ministry of Education and Workforce Development welcome the efforts of BILTIR to introduce our students to career opportunities in the life and re/insurance industry.

“BILTIR has continued to partner with both the Career Pathways programme and the Department of Workforce Development and we appreciate their continued support. Our students need exposure to all the career options as they plan for their future. As a corporate partner, BILTIR is providing that through these student focused events.”

“The Berkeley Institute students were thoroughly engaged with today’s programme,” said Kiara Somner, Senior Analyst, Operations at Global Atlantic Re, and the programme’s coordinator.

“There was a lot of interaction during the sessions, with thought-provoking questions put forward by students. We saw a definite desire from them to learn more about the wide array of career options available in the life and re/insurance industry.”

The Lunch and Learn programme held today is part of BILTIR’s overall strategy to educate local high school students on the life insurance and re/insurance sector. Other BILTIR education strategies include a math tutoring programme offered to help prepare students for GCSEs, and a separate programme which targets university students.

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News