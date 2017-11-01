BLDC: Building Available For Rent In Southside

The Bermuda Land Development Company [BLDC] is seeking Expressions of Interest for a building in Southside.

The information flyer “For Rent: Standalone building with street frontage & parking. Ideal for restaurant or café.

“Perfectly located to attract customers from Southside’s existing community, daytime workforce, beach tourists, Airport/St. Regis Hotel construction workers and regular traffic passing along St. David’s Road.

“This shopfront is awaiting fit-out and personal detail. The building, located next to the Southside Police Station, offers approximately 1,742 sq ft.

“All interested parties will be required to submit a business plan prior to November 17, 2017. Contact us today for a viewing.”

