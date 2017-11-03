BTA Release New “Uncover Bermuda” Brochure

A number of things to see and do in Bermuda from November through March are revealed in the “Uncover Bermuda” brochure recently released by the Bermuda Tourism Authority.

“Experiences in the arts and culture category are a common thread throughout the piece with a variety of offerings supported by the Bermuda Department of Community & Cultural Affairs,” the BTA said.

“Several experiences are debuting in the brochure for the first time this year including:

East End Eats – a guided bicycle tour of culinary haunts around St. George

Kinetix Aerial Arts– a once per month aerial, circus-like performance that observers can also try themselves

Saturday Night Live – soulful Bermuda vocalists share their skills before a live audience every Saturday night at The Grand [a Department of Community & Cultural Affairs event]

“A robust list of new and returning shoulder season experiences is a critical part of growing the tourism industry in the period between November and April. Visitors and locals are welcome to participate in any of the activities within “Uncover Bermuda”.”

The “Uncover Bermuda” brochure follows below [PDF here]

