Christmas Boat Parade Postponed Until 2018

The City of Hamilton announced today [Nov 9] that the Christmas Boat Parade, scheduled for Saturday December 9th, has been postponed until December 2018.

“This was always going to be a difficult transitional year for the Christmas Boat Parade”, explained Mayor Charles Gosling.

“We agreed to take over from the founders who had organised the parade for the past 20 years because we believe we can grow this into a major event for the City and for tourism on the Island.

“The Corporation and the founders have been working together and we regret postponing this year’s parade, but there are several issues beyond our control that will impact the overall event quality if we were to proceed this December. One of those issues is the low number of participants who have registered to enter the parade.

Slideshow of the 2015 Christmas Boat Parade

































































































.

“The other is that the company who provide the fireworks display for the boat parade and many other local events, are no longer offering this service, and we didn’t feel the parade could proceed without the magnificent fireworks finale we have come to enjoy over the years. We will now regroup and double our efforts to address these issues and come back next year with a bigger and better parade”.

“We wish to thank the companies who so generously provide sponsorship funds and also to those boat owners who did sign up for this year’s parade. We want to assure them, as well as the public, that we are committed to delivering a first-class event in 2018. I hope our many Christmas Boat Parade fans can be patient and I urge all boat owners to plan to participate in 2018”.

