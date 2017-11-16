Chronology Of Bus Problems In Bermuda

[Written by Don Burgess]

Bermuda’s bus problems date back to at least February 2011 when 35 to 45 buses were off the road on a daily basis.

Over the years, there have been driver shortages, mechanic shortages and tyre shortages which have all plagued the system keeping buses off the roads.

February 25, 2011: [Bermuda Sun] 35-45 buses are off the road on a daily basis.

September 28, 2011: Transport minister Terry Lister says 47 of the 121 strong fleet were out of service.

February 21, 2012: [Bernews] Transport Minister Derrick Burgess says that three new mechanics are being hired and they should work between 4pm and midnight as that is when most of the busses are parked.

June 20, 2012: [Bernews] 18 buses are off the road because of a lack of tyres. Transport Minister Walter Roban said an additional 24 buses were out of service, bringing the total to 42.

November 29, 2013: [Bermuda Sun] 10 new buses will arrive before Christmas. Bermuda has 112 buses.

January 9, 2013: [Bermuda Sun] The Buses still haven’t arrived and Government plans on ordering another 10 to meet demand.

August 23, 2013: [Bermuda Sun] 32 buses out of 112 were out of service. 10 new buses were expected by the end of the year.

June 13, 2014: [Bermuda Sun]: Buses are cancelled at the last minute because PTB is short 15 drivers.

March 17, 2017: [Bernews] 105 buses but adds there were 123 in 2007. Average age of the fleet is 10 years. The last new buses were purchased in 2014, before that 2009, which contradicts statements from 2013 saying buses were purchased then.

August 24, 2017: [Bernews] 72 out of 105 buses out of service. Four new buses are on order for $1.2 Million.

September 8, 2017: [Bernews] Government says in the Throne Speech it will immediately hire six bus mechanics, but there were 14 vacant bus mechanic positions.

September 12, 2017: [Bernews] The bill for minibuses to take children to school because the bus breakdowns could cost as much as $630,000 – as much as two new buses.

September 15, 2017: [Bernews] 58 out of 105 buses are out of service.

