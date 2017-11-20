Author Chuck Collins To Speak On Living Wage

The Bermuda Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Bermuda Community Foundation [BCF] to host a breakfast panel discussion featuring international author Chuck Collins, an activist in the field of inequality and the wealth gap.

The BCF is hosting Mr. Collins in Bermuda for a three-day visit during which he is scheduled to meet with a wide range of people – including students, philanthropists, financiers, nonprofit organisations, bankers, civil servants and others.

“Chuck’s message is very relevant to Bermuda, and we are delighted he accepted our invitation to visit,” said Dr Myra Virgil, CEO of the BCF.

At the Chamber Breakfast Mr. Collins will explore “tackling the ever growing divide between the haves and have-nots” alongside Nathan Kowalski, Chief Financial Officer at Anchor Investments, and Craig Simmons, Economics Senior Lecturer at the Bermuda College.

The panel discussion takes place on Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at the Hamilton Princess Hotel from 8:30AM – 10:00AM and will cost $50.00 to attend.

His book, “Born on Third Base: A One Percenter Makes the Case for Tackling Inequality, Bringing Wealth Home, and Committing to the Common Good” takes a close and personal look at the subject of inequality, which grabbed headlines during the 2016 US presidential debates.

Mr. Collins was born into a family of wealth and privilege – but gave away his inheritance at the age of 26. He spent the ensuing three decades mobilizing against inequality and he uses his perspective from both sides to deliver a new narrative on the topic.

A representative of the Bermuda Chamber of Commerce stated “Living wage has been at the forefront of local debates in recent times. We are considerably pleased to share in a discussion with the Bermuda Community Foundation on this subject. Chuck Collins brings a wealth of knowledge on the growing class war; We encourage all who are able to come out in support of this event.”

Said Dr Virgil: “Part of the BCF’s role is to build community knowledge on relevant topics. Income inequality, poverty and social welfare are big issues in Bermuda today. Bringing Chuck here may help us generate solutions and inform our discussions, on, for example, a living wage. “

More information on this panel discussion can be found on the Bermuda Chamber of Commerce website www.bermudachamber.bm or by searching ‘The Bermuda Chamber of Commerce’ on Facebook. Those interested in registering can also contact Mr. Korrin Lightbourne by email at klightbourne@bcc.bm or by telephone at 295-4201.

