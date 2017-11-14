Complaints Over Consultation Email Issues

Bernews has received multiple complaints that the emails for both consultations — the ATV proposal and domestic partnership bill — appear to not functioning correctly for some people.

The environmental group BEST has expressed concern about the ATV feedback email, saying, “It has come to our attention that the internet address given by the Government for the public to make comments to is not functioning.

“BEST has received phone calls, emails and face-to-face reports that submissions made via the Government-supplied website address are being bounced or rejected.

“The results could thus present a very distorted consultation tally if many members of the public are thwarted in their attempts to have their comments considered due to a broken consultation link.”

Over the past three days, we have sent emails to both email addresses, saying that Bernews had received complaints from readers that the email was not working, and asked them to respond to the email to confirm the email is functioning correctly.

As if this writing we have either not received a reply at all [ATV email] or have received an automated reply [Domestic Partnership email] saying that “Delivery has failed,” as seen in the screenshot below.

We have tried multiple times, from two different email systems, beginning on Saturday [Nov 11] and continuing up this afternoon [Nov 14] and the situation with both email addresses remains the same.

We have asked the Government for comment and will update as able.

