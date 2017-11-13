“Coral Beats” All Female Drum Band Launches
A new all female drum group said they are ready to take Bermuda by storm, with their first public performance scheduled for later this month.
The Brazilian Samba/Reggae drum band is called “Coral Beats”, with the group inspired by a women’s drum group that their founder Sue Riihiluoma saw perform outside Lincoln Centre in New York during the Christmas season in 2012.
After four years of research and encouragement from friends and family, Coral Beats was formed in March 2017.
Mrs. Riihiluoma says, “We practice once a week and our members are a diverse fun–loving group, enjoying themselves and learning to play the rhythms of Brazil. 90% of the band have never played a drum before!
Their musical director is Kim Deuss, who studied drums in New York City for seven years, and played and performed in several bands in New York City and recorded on several albums in New York City and Los Angeles. Recently, she went on tour and played at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.
Earlier this year Coral Beats gave their first performance to family and friends at Warwick Academy, and recently played at a private birthday party so they are “now on a roll” says Ms Deuss.
Their first public performance is now scheduled for November 17th at Docksiders where the band have volunteered to play at the annual Neil Bernie Foundation Fundraiser.
For further information on the group or suggestions on where you’d like to see them perform please e-mail sueriihi@gmail.com or gurret@northrock.bm
Category: All, Entertainment, Music, News
Mr Speaker !
No sence building an Airport if we have no one to fill it !
Does the place have a stage ?
Give our Visitors a 999 reasons for coming here and 1,000 reason for not wanting to go home.
“Bermuda has got talent” and lots of it!
Mr Speeker .
Variety is the spice of life and we have it live.
Dance and Music warms the heart .
We should look for the best in every one who has some thing to show and give.
Mr speaker !
We know how to play foot ball, how to sail, how to run, and how to make fish cakes and much more.
To the concert at Victoria park the gombays ; the majoretts; comedy clubs and the Halvation army on Hyles corner.
We need never should under estimate our selves !
The more icing we put on the cake the better it tasts !
The day will come that every night and day will be “Harbour Night”
Now we are getting some where !
Who is the gate keeper ?