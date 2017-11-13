“Coral Beats” All Female Drum Band Launches

A new all female drum group said they are ready to take Bermuda by storm, with their first public performance scheduled for later this month.

The Brazilian Samba/Reggae drum band is called “Coral Beats”, with the group inspired by a women’s drum group that their founder Sue Riihiluoma saw perform outside Lincoln Centre in New York during the Christmas season in 2012.

After four years of research and encouragement from friends and family, Coral Beats was formed in March 2017.

Mrs. Riihiluoma says, “We practice once a week and our members are a diverse fun–loving group, enjoying themselves and learning to play the rhythms of Brazil. 90% of the band have never played a drum before!

Their musical director is Kim Deuss, who studied drums in New York City for seven years, and played and performed in several bands in New York City and recorded on several albums in New York City and Los Angeles. Recently, she went on tour and played at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.

Earlier this year Coral Beats gave their first performance to family and friends at Warwick Academy, and recently played at a private birthday party so they are “now on a roll” says Ms Deuss.

Their first public performance is now scheduled for November 17th at Docksiders where the band have volunteered to play at the annual Neil Bernie Foundation Fundraiser.

For further information on the group or suggestions on where you’d like to see them perform please e-mail sueriihi@gmail.com or gurret@northrock.bm

