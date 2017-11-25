Cricket Board: “Significant Win For Bermuda”

Bermuda Cricket Board [BCB] President, Lloyd Fray, celebrated the successful campaign of the BCB to get ICC to amend its player eligibility regulations to prevent them from disallowing Bermudians from playing for Bermuda.

“In October 2016 Okera Bascome was prevented from representing Bermuda due to the additional Development Criteria imposed on certain events even after an extensive appeal process.

Mr. Fray said, “This is a significant win for Bermuda and corrects a huge loophole in the ICC eligible rules. It was astounding the ICC were able to prevent Okera, a Bermudian from a family with a rich history of representing Bermuda, from playing last year.

“I am happy that this unfortunate travesty cannot occur in the future. I commend the tireless work of Neil Speight on driving this process by raising the issue, lobbying committee members and other Associate nations, and successfully advocating for this much needed change.

“I look forward to Okera, and any other young Bermudian that may be currently overseas, representing our country with pride and passion in the future.”

Read More About

Category: All, Sports