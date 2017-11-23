Series Of Christmas Events Planned In Dockyard

People are being urged to vote for the best decorated Christmas Tree and help support schools and their talented pupils.

Six schools will take part in a ‘Festival of Trees’ at the Clocktower Mall at the Royal Naval Dockyard, starting on Saturday [Nov 25].

The public is being asked to vote for their favourite tree, with voting finishing on December 3, when the winners will be announced.

The Festival is just one of a series of Christmas events being held at Dockyard – there will also be a Mistletoe Market, Santa’s Workshop, Deck the Halls of the Clocktower Mall and Holiday Carols with the Dolphins at Dolphin Quest.

Stephanie Rodill, Marketing and Events Manager at the West End Development Corporation, said: “We really wanted to have a lot of fun this year and have a series of different events that everyone can enjoy.

“I hope the public really gets involved with the Festival of Trees and vote for their favourite.”

The schools are competing for donations to their school – first place is worth $1,500, second is $1,000 and third is a $500 donation. There are also three other prizes where the schools each get $250 and ballot boxes and voting sheets will be available.

The Mistletoe Market will be held on Sunday, December 3 from 1pm to 5pm, and will feature more than 20 Bermudian vendors, face painting by B3X Designs, a free wipe-out by Xtreme Sports, performances by Dancestations School of Dance and music with DJ Allstar.

Each vendor has donated 50 percent of their fee to the Bermuda Diabetes Association.

On December 10, Dockyard will play host to Santa’s Workshop from 1pm to 5pm in the Victualling Yard. It will feature free ornament and cookie decorating, face painting, bouncy castle and Xtreme Sports, as well as performances by Dancestations.

There will be a Snow Play at 4pm and a chance to sing holiday carols with the dolphins at Dolphin Quest from 5pm to 6pm. The Bermuda Classic Bike Club will also host its Motorcycle Show on the same day.

Then on December 17, there will be a chance to Deck the Halls of the Clocktower Mall from 12.30pm to 5pm. The Somersfield Academy Choir will perform at 12.30pm, there will be free face painting and cookie decorating, Photobooth Fun and a chance to meet Santa’s elf.

Ms Rodill added: “We think we’ve really captured the Christmas spirit and we hope we can capture people’s imaginations with these events. And, of course, all our normal shops will be open, so it will be a fantastic time at Dockyard.”

The schools taking part in the Christmas Tree decorating are: Gilbert Institute; Mount Saint Agnes Academy; Purvis Primary; Saltus; Somersfield and St. David’s Primary.

Read More About

Category: All