“Debunking Myths Associated With Cannabis”

Bermuda College will be looking to debunk the myths associated with cannabis by examining the topic through an academic lens, with a lecture set for November 30th.

The main focus of the lecture, “Debunking the Myths Associated with Cannabis: an Academic Perspective” is the medical application of cannabis as presented by Dr. Marcia Williams, of the University of Technology, Jamaica.

Dr. Williams has presented and authored various articles on the topic, including “Marijuana Legislative Changes in Jamaica and the Effects on the Pharmaceutical Industry”, “Cannabis Sativa and Type 2 Diabetes”, and “Cannabis Sativa: Recent Developments and Implications for the Health Professional” [presented locally in 2014 during Bermuda Pharmacy Week], and more.

She will be joined by a panel of local medical professionals, including a naturopathic doctor and a pharmaceutical specialist.

The lecture will take place Thursday, November 30 at 6 p.m. in the Hallett Hall lecture theatre [H100]. The event is free and open to the public

