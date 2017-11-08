Advisory: Dogs & Horses On Public Beaches

The Department of Parks is reminding the public of the regulations regarding dogs and horses on Bermuda’s public beaches.

A Government spokesperson said, “The Department of Parks is reminding the public of the regulations regarding dogs and horses on Bermuda’s public beaches. The Department notes that subject to the Bermuda National Park Regulations 1988:

Dogs

“Subject to Section 6 [b] of the Regulations dogs are permitted to be on the public beaches from November 1st to March 31st. The dogs must be on a leash at all times.

Horses

“Subject to Sections 5[2] [a] of the Regulations horses can be walked or ridden on most public beaches from November 1st through April 30th.

“Horses must be ridden below the high water mark at all times. Please be advised that the exceptions to this prescribed beach access are the following beaches, Horseshoe Bay, John Smith’s Bay and Elbow Beach, where horses cannot be walked or ridden. Horses are permitted on the dunes or trails throughout the year.

“As a note of clarity, dogs and horses are not permitted in Coopers Island Nature Reserve.

“If further information is required the Park Ranger Officer can be reached at 236-5902.”

Read More About

Category: All