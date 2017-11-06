One Domestic Partnership Bill Meeting Cancelled

The Ministry of Home Affairs advised that the Town Hall meeting on Thursday [Nov 9] about the Draft Domestic Partnership Bill has been cancelled, however they have encouraged people to attend the Town Hall scheduled for Wednesday [Nov 8] at 5:30pm at the BIU Building.

A Government spokesperson said, “Please be advised that the Thursday town hall meeting for the Draft Domestic Partnership Bill has been cancelled. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs would encourage people to come out to the town hall meeting on Wednesday November 8 at 5:30pm at the BIU Building.

“Members of the public are also invited to send feedback to: domesticpartnership@gov.bm”

The Ministry previously noted that, “The bill will essentially replace same-sex marriage with a domestic partnership arrangement which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.”

The draft of the Domestic Partnership Act 2017 follows below [PDF here]:

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics