One Domestic Partnership Bill Meeting Cancelled
The Ministry of Home Affairs advised that the Town Hall meeting on Thursday [Nov 9] about the Draft Domestic Partnership Bill has been cancelled, however they have encouraged people to attend the Town Hall scheduled for Wednesday [Nov 8] at 5:30pm at the BIU Building.
A Government spokesperson said, “Please be advised that the Thursday town hall meeting for the Draft Domestic Partnership Bill has been cancelled. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs would encourage people to come out to the town hall meeting on Wednesday November 8 at 5:30pm at the BIU Building.
“Members of the public are also invited to send feedback to: domesticpartnership@gov.bm”
The Ministry previously noted that, “The bill will essentially replace same-sex marriage with a domestic partnership arrangement which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.”
The draft of the Domestic Partnership Act 2017 follows below [PDF here]:
what?! no alternative date? no explanation? Suddenly the level of consultation is drastically reduced? wow.
The AME Church suddenly realised some gay people might turn up?
Why does it seem all of the Governments meetings are held at BIU or equally a PLP held location. Why can’t they choose a Non-Political / Non-Religious/ Politically Neutral location – Please.- IF this Government wants to be inclusive as stated please choose a Neutral place.
Token consultation!
That some great consultation. 2…no wait…ONE town hall (at a PLP chosen location). Standing strong for bigotry.
Oh they figured out that a church wasn’t a great place to conduct “consultation”?
The BIU is a similarly non-neutral venue and needs to be moved. This lack of consideration tells you all you need to know about what this government thinks of gay people. They don’t want to hear from them.
I could not agree more. The AME Church is, generally, openly hostile to the gay life style and gay marriage. The BIU is the second main faction of the government. Given the governments position, the BIU location represents a pretty obvious form of repression.
So there will be little open discussion on gay marriage and gay partnership. It will be suppressed just like the immigration discussion was suppressed. And the government will not care.
The people of Bermuda deserve better. We need open discussion of ideas and not religious dogma and preconceived social notions. This is the only way for Bermuda society to improve. Sadly, there is no current government leader to champion this notion.
Dictatorship runs riot , Hyprocrites run Government, what next
Any consultation meetings of any kind on political legislation should always be held at a neutral location.
Why were these not scheduled to be held in a school auditorium?