Duffy Wins Island House Triathlon In Bahamas

November 19, 2017 | 2 Comments

Bermuda’s Flora Duffy has recorded yet another victory, winning the Island House Triathlon in the Bahamas.

Duffy, the reigning Xterra and ITU World Champion, began her day with a 14 seconds lead on Katie Zaferes and steadily pulled away throughout the day to add 1 minute to her eventual margin, and add yet another win to her already impressive resume.

DO9_9zGV4AEX4aN

Women’s Results

  • 2:17:39 Flora Duffy – BERMUDA
  • 2:18:53 Katie Zaferes – (USA)
  • 2:20:55 Holly Lawrence – (GBR)
  • 2:21:12 Kirsten Kasper – (USA)
  • 2:22:13 Ashleigh Gentle – (AUS)
  • 2:22:26 Rachel Klamer – (NED)
  • 2:23:13 Sarah True – (USA)
  • 2:23:34 Ellie Salthouse – (AUS)
  • 2:24:10 Andrea Hewitt – (NZL)
  • 2:24:39 Alicia Kaye – (USA)
  • 2:25:23 Emma Pallant – (GBR)
  • 2:27:17 Rachel Joyce – (GBR)
  • 2:29:20 Leanda Cave – (GBR)
  • 2:32:02 Sarah Crowley – (AUS)
  • 2:33:58 Lauren Goss – (USA)
Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Jus' Askin' says:
    November 19, 2017

    CONGRATULATIONS Flora!!!!! :-D

    Reply
  2. Onion Juice says:
    November 19, 2017

    This girl is unstoppable.
    Keep on doing us proud.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">