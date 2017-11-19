Duffy Wins Island House Triathlon In Bahamas
Bermuda’s Flora Duffy has recorded yet another victory, winning the Island House Triathlon in the Bahamas.
Duffy, the reigning Xterra and ITU World Champion, began her day with a 14 seconds lead on Katie Zaferes and steadily pulled away throughout the day to add 1 minute to her eventual margin, and add yet another win to her already impressive resume.
Women’s Results
- 2:17:39 Flora Duffy – BERMUDA
- 2:18:53 Katie Zaferes – (USA)
- 2:20:55 Holly Lawrence – (GBR)
- 2:21:12 Kirsten Kasper – (USA)
- 2:22:13 Ashleigh Gentle – (AUS)
- 2:22:26 Rachel Klamer – (NED)
- 2:23:13 Sarah True – (USA)
- 2:23:34 Ellie Salthouse – (AUS)
- 2:24:10 Andrea Hewitt – (NZL)
- 2:24:39 Alicia Kaye – (USA)
- 2:25:23 Emma Pallant – (GBR)
- 2:27:17 Rachel Joyce – (GBR)
- 2:29:20 Leanda Cave – (GBR)
- 2:32:02 Sarah Crowley – (AUS)
- 2:33:58 Lauren Goss – (USA)
