Fahy: “Unfortunate, But The Right Thing To Do”
“This is unfortunate, but it is absolutely the right thing to do,” Michael Fahy said following Nick Kempe’s resignation, adding that he suspects “Nick will be back if the OBA is prepared to make changes – much like was advocated by the BDA in relation to the UBP some years ago.”
His comments follow after Nick Kempe resigned as Chairman of the OBA only five days after being elected, with Mr Kempe saying his position “has become untenable,” and he is “sadly convinced that the Leadership is the embodiment of a mindset that has failed the electorate in the past.”
In his letter sent to members, Mr Kempe said, “Unfortunately, my position as Chair has become untenable.
“After having a number of conversations with the Leader, it has become clear that my vision for the future of the OBA relative to its rebuilding is diametrically opposed to that of the Leader.
“I joined and stood for the OBA because I believed in their principles and accordingly I became a passionate advocate of those principles.
“My mandate was to bring change but recent events demonstrate to me that the Executive will not be able to function with the fundamental political and policy discordance between its Chair and Leader during this key period of rebuilding.
“To remain and attempt to drive change without the necessary support would be an exercise in futility. It is my belief that this will hamper the Party’s ability to attract the necessary new talent in the immediate and long term. As such, I have decided to resign as Chair with immediate effect.
“I am grateful for the backing I received on Saturday and the support of my vision for change. I am sadly convinced that the Leadership is the embodiment of a mindset that has failed the electorate in the past. When that mindset has changed I will be more than prepared to serve the OBA again,” Mr Kempe added.
Mr Fahy, who previously served as the OBA Chairman as well as an OBA Senator and Minister, said Mr Kempe’s resignation was ”unfortunate, but it is absolutely the right thing to do.”
“Nick Kempe is a forceful advocate for change and passionate about Bermuda. He was excellent as Chairman of the BEDC. I suspect Nick will be back IF the OBA is prepared to make changes – much like was advocated by the BDA in relation to the UBP some years ago.”
When asked about the comments – which he initially made on social media – Mr Fahy did not expand, however said he “stood by them.”
Fahy: you were part of the problem, you were perceived as being very arrogant – now it’s time to go, completely.
Im running out of popcorn watching the OBA show I tell you.
But you’re ok with your country spiralling into a black hole, so long as the PLP are the ones who are running it?
The bigger question is if Fahy will be coming back…
…..crickets.
It’s not just about a name. Follow the money in whatever they will call the party next and it traces right back to the UBP and the 40 Thieves. It will take much more than a name change. It will truly take a new and diverse party to make people feel that ties are broken from the UBP.
I’d love to see people like Nick Kempe and some other bright spots in the PLP break away from the establishment on both sides. The far right and far left in Bermuda politics is bad for us all. We need a more centrist and fiscally responsible party who does have genuine concern for social issues. I’d support that. Because right now it’s the lesser of two evils and that doesn’t make for a strong government.
It was interesting what Mr Fahy had to say. Compare it with the other overseas territories and their policies for non-belongers. Perhaps he was too aggressive, however, the other party had already made up their minds that, because he was OBA, they wouldn’t even listen to consider the option. I fear this is what we are seeing continue. The parties need to drop the “my way or the highway” attitudes and endeavor to include the best of both parties for the good of Bermuda.
I’m one hoping Mr. Fahy does come back. He’s smart and honest. If people would only get over this nonsense about race, and look at what is trying to be achieved, you would have seen Mr. Fahy as a Minister about getting Bermuda moving forward for all. And yes, I’m a black Bermudian who supported the Pathways to Status!