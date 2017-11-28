Fahy: “Unfortunate, But The Right Thing To Do”

“This is unfortunate, but it is absolutely the right thing to do,” Michael Fahy said following Nick Kempe’s resignation, adding that he suspects “Nick will be back if the OBA is prepared to make changes – much like was advocated by the BDA in relation to the UBP some years ago.”

His comments follow after Nick Kempe resigned as Chairman of the OBA only five days after being elected, with Mr Kempe saying his position “has become untenable,” and he is “sadly convinced that the Leadership is the embodiment of a mindset that has failed the electorate in the past.”

In his letter sent to members, Mr Kempe said, “Unfortunately, my position as Chair has become untenable.

“After having a number of conversations with the Leader, it has become clear that my vision for the future of the OBA relative to its rebuilding is diametrically opposed to that of the Leader.

“I joined and stood for the OBA because I believed in their principles and accordingly I became a passionate advocate of those principles.

“My mandate was to bring change but recent events demonstrate to me that the Executive will not be able to function with the fundamental political and policy discordance between its Chair and Leader during this key period of rebuilding.

“To remain and attempt to drive change without the necessary support would be an exercise in futility. It is my belief that this will hamper the Party’s ability to attract the necessary new talent in the immediate and long term. As such, I have decided to resign as Chair with immediate effect.

“I am grateful for the backing I received on Saturday and the support of my vision for change. I am sadly convinced that the Leadership is the embodiment of a mindset that has failed the electorate in the past. When that mindset has changed I will be more than prepared to serve the OBA again,” Mr Kempe added.

Mr Fahy, who previously served as the OBA Chairman as well as an OBA Senator and Minister, said Mr Kempe’s resignation was ”unfortunate, but it is absolutely the right thing to do.”

“Nick Kempe is a forceful advocate for change and passionate about Bermuda. He was excellent as Chairman of the BEDC. I suspect Nick will be back IF the OBA is prepared to make changes – much like was advocated by the BDA in relation to the UBP some years ago.”

When asked about the comments – which he initially made on social media – Mr Fahy did not expand, however said he “stood by them.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics