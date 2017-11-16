First Atlantic Expands Reach In Central America

First Atlantic Commerce [FAC], a global online payments technology company, announced its expansion of online card processing services across Central America.

The Bermuda-based, Level 1 PCI compliant payment gateway can now offer payment solutions to merchants in Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua through a new integration to a processor in the region.

This expands the company’s current credit and debit card processing offering to companies and banks in Europe, Mauritius, the US, Canada, Panama, Bermuda and across the Caribbean, and positions FAC as the most well connected gateway in the Central American and Caribbean territories.

FAC’s merchants will benefit from online credit card processing and settlement in multiple Central American currencies including Costa Rican Colones, Honduran Lempira, Guatemalan Quetzal, Nicaraguan Cordoba and Panamanian Balboa.

In addition to delivering multi-currency, payment processing services, FAC provides the first PCI validated P2PE call center solution for companies in Latin America Caribbean, further enhancing this new offering across Central America.

Chris Burns, CEO of FAC said: “FAC provides a best–in-class, feature-rich payment gateway to help merchants get paid and grow their business. Ecommerce in Central America is growing and we are delighted to be a part of that development by servicing companies based in these jurisdictions.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business, technology