Flora Duffy “Touched & Humbled” By Renaming

Triathlete Flora Duffy said she was “touched and humbled” that Warwick Academy decided to rename their pool after her, with the world champion extending her thanks to her alma mater for the honour.

Duffy is a prolific winner on the triathlete circuit, racking up numerous international wins and accolades, including multiple world championships, and she is the current Xterra and International Triathlon Union world champion.

Speaking at the official ceremony, Flora Duffy said, “Just after I won my first overseas triathlon, which would make me probably about nine, my parents asked me what my goals were. I said, ‘I’m going to compete in the Olympics, and become a world champion.’

“They laughed and replied, ‘Oh. Is that all?’ I said, ‘No. I also am gonna have a swimming facility named after me.’ So, thanks Warwick Academy for completing my wish list,” she laughed, adding that she was “just kidding.”

“So students, that leads me into achieving goals. I’m not going to go on about working hard, doing your best, listening to the right people and ignoring the wrong ones, because it’s obvious.

“It’s up to you. You know the difference between what’s right and what’s wrong for you. It’s also up to you to give yourself the best chance of achieving your goals,” she said.

“My long racing season finally came to an end three days ago in the Bahamas. I won nine races and was second in the other one, so things went quite well. On Wednesday I’m off to South Africa, where in December I’ll be marrying Dan. What a fabulous year.

“When Warwick Academy first approached me, they asked my permission to name the facility after me. They asked my permission. It’s such a cool way to go about it, and I was so touched and humbled in a really weird way. So, thanks Warwick Academy. You’ve made me so proud.

"And finally, as I look around at the familiar faces, I want to take an advantage of an opportunity I rarely get. Thanks for coming today, but more than that, thanks for everything along the way. I couldn't have done it without you. Thank you."



































































.

In announcing they would rename the pool after her Warwick Academy noted her world class achievements, and said, “Flora is also a wonderful ambassador for Bermuda, always grabbing a Bermuda flag at the finish line in which to drape herself and taking time to return to Warwick Academy and share her journey with our students.

“She continually gives enthusiastic advice in encouraging young people to fulfill their dreams and is the greatest example of good sportsmanship.

“In recognition of this outstanding achievement Warwick Academy is pleased to name our current swimming pool in her honour, to be called ‘The Flora Duffy Swimming Facility’.”

Colin Smith, Chair of the Board of Governors said, “It is indeed an honour to recognize this unique and extraordinary person so that everyone who visits our school and competes in our pool can see that great sports people start somewhere, even in such a small place as Bermuda. We are all very proud of her and are pleased to dedicate our swimming facility in her honour.”

