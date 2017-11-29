FoH & BELCO To Launch Festival Of Lights

Friends of Hospice [FoH] and BELCO are inviting the public to attend the inaugural Festival of Lights, set to take place at the Botanical Gardens from December 2 through December 30.

A spokesperson said, “The Festival of Lights will include the December 2nd Opening Celebration including family fun activities from 3pm-9pm and the Lighting Ceremony at 5pm; lighting displays every Friday/Saturday evening from 6pm – 9pm; a Craft Market every Friday evening from 6pm – 9pm; and the December 30th Closing Night – Movie in the Park and Raffle Draw at 5pm.

“All proceeds will be used by the Friends of Hospice to fund programmes and services for Agape House, which provides palliative & hospice care, and who’s goal is to enable patients to continue to live an alert, pain-free life and to manage other symptoms so that their last days may be spent with dignity and quality, surrounded by their loved ones.”

“Friends of Hospice is very pleased to be partnering with BELCO on this brand new fundraising event,” says FoH Executive Director, Cathy Belvedere.

“Festival of Lights was conceived as we looked to address the impact to income of not being able to host the Annual Rubber Duck Derby this year. It has been a massive undertaking, but we believe that the overall experience will bring the spirit of the holiday season alive to all who attend.”

“Activities for the Opening Celebration will begin at 3pm on Saturday, December 2nd and a special ceremony to illuminate the Botanical Gardens will take place at 5pm. There is no entry fee.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to stroll down Candy Cane Lane to view the lighting displays, meet Santa in his workshop, browse the Christmas Craft Market, visit Santa’s Pets and enjoy Pony rides. There will be a Kiddyland with bouncy castles, rides, games and glitter tattoos; and attendees can sample food from our food vendors and Santa’s Café. Christmas Trees will also be for sale.

“Entrance to the Festival will be through the Berry Hill Road entrance only. Cars will be directed to parking on the South Lawn and upon their departure will exit through the South Shore gate.”

Ms. Belvedere continued, “Friends of Hospice was formed in order to provide financial support and enhance the quality of life for the patients of Agape House and their family and friends. We also work to promote greater awareness of the benefits of hospice care throughout the community. Agape House provides specialised therapies and programmes to its patients and the broader community. This Event will assist in raising much needed funds.”

“We are grateful to our lead sponsor BELCO for their 21 years of support. Special thanks to our supporting sponsors – the Ministry of Public Works, Department of Parks, Lindo’s Group of Companies and Elements, and all of the organisations, individuals and volunteers who have come together to create a magical experience for Bermuda.”

Thania Redman, who manages BELCO’s Community Investment Programme, said, “BELCO is delighted to be the Lead Sponsor of the Festival of Lights on behalf of Friends of Hospice and Agape House. After 20 years of being the primary sponsor of the Rubber Duck Regatta, we were determined to ensure Friends of Hospice was able to host a community focused event that would assist in raising the much needed funds in support of Agape House.”

“What better fit for the ‘electric light company’ than to sponsor a festival of lights! This is very much a family event and is suitable for all ages. We encourage everyone to come out this Saturday to both support the Friends of Hospice and Agape House and to enjoy the illuminating experience of the Festival of Lights.”

“Throughout the Festival, Christmas trees will also be available for purchase. Pre-orders will be accepted until Friday, November 30th. Visit www.belco.bm to download an order form or call Friends of Hospice on 232.0859.

“Thereafter, trees will be available for direct purchase at the Opening Celebration and subsequent Friday/Saturday nights while supplies last. Special parking will be available for individuals coming only to collect or purchase trees.”

For more information, go to the Friends of Hospice or BELCO Facebook page, visit www.belco.bm or contact Friends of Hospice at 232-0859 or info@hospice.bm.

