Forgiveness After Being Wrongfully Imprisoned

A powerful story of forgiveness will be delivered to local students, as the Chain Reaction Movement – an anti-bully, pro-kindness programme implemented in schools across the Island — will welcome Jameel McGee and Andrew Collins to Bermuda this week.

Mr McGee, who was wrongfully imprisoned due to the actions of a crooked police officer, Mr Collins, will be sharing their story with hundreds of students in six local schools, CedarBridge Academy, The Berkeley Institute, Dellwood Middle School, Sandy’s Secondary Middle School, Northlands Primary School and Impact Mentoring Academy.

Mr McGee and Mr Collins, are two men from Michigan, whose story went viral after being featured in a CBS News report and on the Steve Harvey Show in 2016. They are also the co-authors of a book, ‘Convicted’.

Tyaniel Darrell, programme coordinator for Chain Reaction Movement, said they invited the two men to the Island, as part of their ongoing effort to share real-life stories from people here and overseas to impact the lives of students on these shores.

“We recognize that there is a lot of hurt in our community, in relation not only to gang violence, but due to family dynamics and dysfunction,” Mr Darrell explained. “We hope this message of forgiveness will help those affected in our community to begin the healing process.

“Our goal is for students to leave the assemblies this week, with a practical understanding of what forgiveness is. Forgiveness can be defined as the act of giving up resentment or to grant relief from payment of a perceived debt that is owed to us.

“Students are encouraged to acknowledge relationships in their own lives that need forgiveness. Not just for the person who has wronged them, but for their own healing and overall wellbeing as well.”

Students present at this week’s assemblies will be challenged to not only listen to the message, but apply it to their lives.

“Firstly, they will be encouraged to step forward and acknowledge relationships in their lives that require forgiveness,” Mr Darrell continued.

“Secondly, there is a social media challenge where students post with the hashtag #letitgobda, in which they can creatively express their decision to choose forgiveness. We do this in hopes that we can start a movement of forgiveness in our community.”

As explained in international media reports, Mr McGee was “minding his own business” when a police officer accused and arrested him for dealing drugs.

The officer, Mr Collins, admitted years later to making up the story and falsifying those reports.

Unfortunately, the damage had already been done. Mr McGee had spent four years of his life behind bars and admitted his “only goal” upon release was to seek Mr Collins and “hurt him”.

However, his faith intervened. Mr McGee developed a strong relationship with God, which led him to work at faith-based employment agency Mosaic.

As fate would have it, at his new job he ended up working side by side with Mr Collins, who had served 18 months in jail for falsifying many police reports, planting drugs and stealing.

The two became more than just co-workers; they eventually became good friends. Today, they travel throughout North America sharing their story of forgiveness.

Chain Reaction Movement was designed to combat bullying and potential violence in schools by promoting kindness, respect and understanding.

A registered charity, the programme was modelled after Rachel’s Challenge, which was formed in honour of Rachel Joy Scott, one of the victims of the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado in 1999.

For more information on how you can support, visit www.crmovement.org.

Read More About

Category: All, News