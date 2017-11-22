Young People Urged To Attend Reception In UK

Generation Next is encouraging young people to attend ‘The Bermuda Reception’ in London on Monday, November 27 from 7.30pm to 10.00pm hosted by Premier David Burt.

A spokesperson said, “Generation Next encourages all young Bermudians studying and residing in the United Kingdom to attend the ‘Bermuda Reception’, a networking event being hosted by the Premier and Minister of Finance, Hon. David E. Burt, J.P, M.P on 27th November 2017, from 7:30pm to 10:00pm at The ClubHouse, 8 St. James’s Square, London, SW1Y, 4JU. To RSVP, send an email to eventslondonoffice@gov.bm.

“Generation Next recognizes that our fellow young Bermudians are keen to ensure that our government is fostering an economic environment that is ripe with opportunity and conducive for the smooth transition of those studying abroad to return home to join the workforce at the appropriate time.

“Equally, it is important to ensure that our government is working in collaboration with international agencies to ensure that our young people are afforded adequate experience and employment opportunities overseas during and after their studies to further enhance the level of experience and qualifications that our young people are equipped with when they return home to join the workforce.

“Bermudians are amongst the best and brightest in the world; our young people have so much to offer our island and we look forward to hearing more about what our government is doing and will continue to do to ensure that we are paving the way for a better and brighter future for us all. We want to, we can, and together we will, make a difference.

“We look forward to a great evening of networking, fellowship, and productive dialogue with our fellow Bermudians and the leader of our island. See you there!”

