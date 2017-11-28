Govt: ‘Beach Will Remain Open To The Public’

The Ministry of Economic Development and Tourism is today [Nov 28] “reiterating Government’s commitment that Gates Beach, more commonly referred to as Fort St Catherine Beach, will remain open and accessible to the public.”

A Ministry spokesperson stated: “The Ministry has been made aware of concerns raised at a recent public meeting between residents and the hotel developers about the term ‘reasonable access’ as stated in the St. George’s Resort Act 2015, Clause 3 [a] which reads; the public shall have, free of charge, reasonable access to any beach and foreshore on the property.

“The Ministry wishes to remind the public that this is a public beach and that the developers are aware this and supportive of its use by all.

“The Ministry and developers remain open to keep the St George’s residents and their constituency Members of Parliament apprised as the development progresses.”

