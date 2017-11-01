Govt Responds To UK Labour Leader’s Statement

The Bermuda Government said they note the statement today by Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn in UK Parliament, which the Government said was “misinformed,” noting that Appleby Global “is not Bermuda based,” and also stating that “Bermuda was recently confirmed by the French Government as a ‘whitelisted’ jurisdiction due to Bermuda’s excellent work on international tax transparency.”

Questions In UK Parliament

This follows after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn questioned Prime Minister Theresa May in in the UK House of Commons today [Nov 1], citing an attempt to place Bermuda on “the European Union tax haven blacklist” and what he called a “leak from a Bermuda-based law firm.”

The questions were put during Prime Minister’s Question Time, which takes place every Wednesday that the House of Commons is sitting and gives MPs the chance to put questions to the Prime Minister.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said, “The Isle of Man VAT avoidance allegations are part of a wider leak from a Bermuda-based law firm said to be on a similar scale to the Panama papers. Will the Prime Minister commit HMRC to fully investigate all evidence of UK tax avoidance and evasion from this leak, and prosecute where feasible?”

Prime Minister replied, “I have given the Right Hon. Gentleman an assurance in my first answer that HMRC does take these issues very seriously, does investigate and does take action, and that, where appropriate, tax loopholes are closed.

Video of the exchange between the Opposition Leader & Prime Minister today:

“What is important is to look at the record, and I have mentioned the additional £160 billion of compliance revenues since 2010. We have announced or implemented more than 75 measures since 2010 to tackle tax avoidance and evasion. The right Hon. Gentleman referred to one that had been done by the Labour Government, and we have continued to act on this issue.

“We will be raising billions of pounds more as a result of that. I want to reassure him: I think most people would recognise that HMRC actually wants to collect tax. That is its job, and it looks to make sure that it can do so as much as possible.”

Mr Corbyn said, “Well, it is rather strange then that Britain has reportedly blocked a French-led proposal that would have placed Bermuda on the European Union tax haven blacklist. Perhaps the Prime Minister could explain why that would be the case.

“The Panama Papers exposed many wealthy individuals and big businesses who avoided tax through offshore trusts. Labour backs any necessary changes to toughen our laws against aggressive tax avoidance. Just yesterday, we tried to strengthen legislation on the beneficial ownership of trusts, through amendments that we tabled to the Finance Bill. Why did the Government vote against them?

The Prime Minister replied, “The right Hon. Gentleman raises the issue of the British Overseas Territories. In fact, this Government have taken action in relation those Territories—action that was not taken by the previous Labour Government.

“If he is saying to me that the whole question of tax evasion needs constantly to be looked at and that the Government need to be prepared to act, my answer is, yes, we are and we will.”

The Prime Minister added, “This party in Government has not just been acting in the UK; we have been working with the Crown Dependencies and with the British Overseas Territories, and we have been leading the world.”

Bermuda Government Responds

A Government spokesperson said, “The Government of Bermuda notes the statement by the Rt Hon Jeremy Corbyn MP, Leader of Her Majesty’s Opposition in the UK Parliament, which was misinformed.

“The Government of Bermuda can confirm that Appleby Global is not ‘Bermuda based’; its global management is based in Jersey.

“Bermuda is a recognised leader in international tax compliance and tax transparency with 114 tax treaty partners.

“The Opposition Leader may not be aware that Bermuda was recently confirmed by the French Government as a ‘whitelisted’ jurisdiction due to Bermuda’s excellent work on international tax transparency.”

