Halloween ‘Trick Or Treat’ In Waterfront Area

Fidelis organized a Halloween ’trick or treat’ event for children in the Waterfront area, with multiple businesses and over 200 children participating in the event.

Fidelis CEO Ben Savill said, “The idea was out there to have a trick or treating event for employees’ children and Fidelis thought we would spearhead the occasion ourselves. We looked at it being a fantastic event for children and an opportunity to show community spirit.

“The event is centered around the children trick-or-treating in West Hamilton. Some of the offices decorated their lobbies with Halloween décor and others are hosting internal family socials.”

“The response has been great with over 200 children participating,” Mr Savill told Bernews.

“Allianz, Aon Group, Arch Re, Argo/Ariel Re, Athene, Brit, Fidelis, Guy Carpenter, Qatar, Third Point and the tenants of Wellesley House are taking part in the event.”

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, News