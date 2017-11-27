Horseshoe Bay 27th In World’s 50 Best Beaches

“Turquoise meets pink in a splendor of colors to feast your eyes upon” at Horseshoe Bay Beach, FlightNetwork said, with the Canadian travel website ranking the Bermuda beach 27th among the world’s best 50 beaches.

FlightNetwork said they “consulted 600+ of world’s best travel journalists, editors, bloggers and agencies — the people who do this for a living — to gain insight from their opinions and expertise,” as by “asking the top travel professionals, Flight Network has created the most trustworthy and accurate list out there to inspire travelers and help choose their upcoming winter holiday destinations.”

In describing Bermuda’s Horseshoe Bay, the website said, “At Horseshoe Bay, turquoise meets pink in a splendor of colors to feast your eyes upon. Ordained with pink sands, Horseshoe Bay in Bermuda is hailed as the most famous and beloved of all the beaches, making it an endless honeymoon.

“Explore its rock creations, hideaway caves, and jagged terrain to escape the tide or head towards the waves. It appears to be remote alongside serene nature — and with your feet are in the sand, you’ll think you’re on your own island. But, it’s just a short distance from delicious seafood restaurants and ice cream treats.

