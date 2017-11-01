Immigration Reform Working Group’s Report
The Immigration Reform Working Group delivered their report to the Government yesterday and it has now been released to the public, with the 15-page report detailing their recommendations, with the Group noting that “care was taken to identify potential impacts on stakeholders within the Bermuda community be they social, cultural, political or economic.
The introduction states, “The Consultative Immigration Reform Working Group [CIRWG] has deliberated extensively on the issues of Mixed Status Families, the Permanent Resident’s Certificate [PRC] and the Grant of Bermudian Status as it pertains to the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956.
“The current law creates Mixed Status Families through a series of factors principally related to effective dates of various sections of the Act, which lead to some members of a family qualifying for either PRC or Bermudian Status while others do not have an avenue to apply for neither the PRC nor Bermudian Status, leaving them subject to Immigration control.”
The Group said that considerations when drafting specific Legislation & Policy should include:
- Consideration should be given to measuring and maintaining records of Bermudians emigrating from Bermuda
- Consideration should be given to the impact on Bermudian job seekers
- Consideration should be given to ensuring the criteria/points system is balanced to reduce the impact on racial bias, ethnic diversity and cultural change
- Care must be taken so as not to create a right for all long term residents to Bermudian Status
- Consideration should be given to International standards
- Consideration should be given to the economic growth in relation to population growth needed to support Bermuda’s infrastructure, health insurance,
- Government debt, unfunded pensions etc.
- Consideration should be given to the impact on attracting and retaining global talent
- Consideration should be given to attracting and retaining global investment and economic stimulation
- Consideration should be given to external and global factors
- Consideration should be given to ensuring Bermudians are given priority in policies and implementation
- Enforcement and compliance efforts should be stringent enough to ensureabuses are sufficiently dealt with
The Principles and Recommendations follow below [PDF here]
No No No!
This is why I left, Bermuda’s laws are backwards & divisive. Living in the stoneage.
So if Bermudians can not fill an accountant position job why are there accountants filling up the same position through years?..instead of giving the job to other qualify accountants. That way no one will expect to get statues for working in Bermuda over 10 years.
Consideration should be given to who the members of the immigration reform working group were. In of itself, this is page upon page of what? What are the most likely points in this, that this Government will see fit for purpose?
