Immigration Reform Working Group’s Report

The Immigration Reform Working Group delivered their report to the Government yesterday and it has now been released to the public, with the 15-page report detailing their recommendations, with the Group noting that “care was taken to identify potential impacts on stakeholders within the Bermuda community be they social, cultural, political or economic.

The introduction states, “The Consultative Immigration Reform Working Group [CIRWG] has deliberated extensively on the issues of Mixed Status Families, the Permanent Resident’s Certificate [PRC] and the Grant of Bermudian Status as it pertains to the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956.

“The current law creates Mixed Status Families through a series of factors principally related to effective dates of various sections of the Act, which lead to some members of a family qualifying for either PRC or Bermudian Status while others do not have an avenue to apply for neither the PRC nor Bermudian Status, leaving them subject to Immigration control.”

The Group said that considerations when drafting specific Legislation & Policy should include:

Consideration should be given to measuring and maintaining records of Bermudians emigrating from Bermuda

Consideration should be given to the impact on Bermudian job seekers

Consideration should be given to ensuring the criteria/points system is balanced to reduce the impact on racial bias, ethnic diversity and cultural change

Care must be taken so as not to create a right for all long term residents to Bermudian Status

Consideration should be given to International standards

Consideration should be given to the economic growth in relation to population growth needed to support Bermuda’s infrastructure, health insurance,

Government debt, unfunded pensions etc.

Consideration should be given to the impact on attracting and retaining global talent

Consideration should be given to attracting and retaining global investment and economic stimulation

Consideration should be given to external and global factors

Consideration should be given to ensuring Bermudians are given priority in policies and implementation

Enforcement and compliance efforts should be stringent enough to ensureabuses are sufficiently dealt with

The Principles and Recommendations follow below [PDF here]

Read More About

Category: All, News