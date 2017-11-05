Island “Falls Back” As Daylight Savings Ends

Sleep lovers now have an extra hour of shut eye, with the end of Daylight Savings Time seeing a one-hour rollback on the clocks and a precious extra hour of slumber.

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday [Nov 5] at 2.00am. As you set your clocks back one hour, the Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service generally people to also take the opportunity to make another change that could save lives, asking that the public takes the time to change the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Read More About

Category: All, News