Last Call To Host “Gospel vs Cancer” On Nov 18

November 17, 2017 | 1 Comment

Last Call is getting set to present “Gospel vs. Cancer” tomorrow [Nov 18] at 6.30pm at the Cedarbridge Courtyard.

A spokesperson said, “Last Call will be hosting a benefit concert, “Gospel vs. Cancer” on Saturday, November 18th to raise funds for the Bermuda Cancer & Health Centre, where all ticket proceeds will be gathered to provide funding for their Equal Access Funds Program.”

Ticket cost $35 for general admission and $65 for patrons and are available at Mystique’s and ptix.bm.

Gospel vs Cancer Bermuda Nov 2017

Comments (1)

  1. Fisherman says:
    November 17, 2017

    Something about the name “Jesus”

