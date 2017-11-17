Last Call To Host “Gospel vs Cancer” On Nov 18
Last Call is getting set to present “Gospel vs. Cancer” tomorrow [Nov 18] at 6.30pm at the Cedarbridge Courtyard.
A spokesperson said, “Last Call will be hosting a benefit concert, “Gospel vs. Cancer” on Saturday, November 18th to raise funds for the Bermuda Cancer & Health Centre, where all ticket proceeds will be gathered to provide funding for their Equal Access Funds Program.”
Ticket cost $35 for general admission and $65 for patrons and are available at Mystique’s and ptix.bm.
