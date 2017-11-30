Live Video: Debunking Cannabis Myths Lecture

Bermuda College is hosting a lecture entitled “Debunking the Myths Associated with Cannabis: an Academic Perspective”, featuring the medical application of cannabis as presented by Dr. Marcia Williams, of the University of Technology, Jamaica.

Dr. Williams has presented and authored various articles on the topic, including “Marijuana Legislative Changes in Jamaica and the Effects on the Pharmaceutical Industry”, “Cannabis Sativa and Type 2 Diabetes”, and “Cannabis Sativa: Recent Developments and Implications for the Health Professional” [presented locally in 2014 during Bermuda Pharmacy Week], and more.

The College said, “She will be joined by a panel of local medical professionals, including a naturopathic doctor and a pharmaceutical specialist.”

