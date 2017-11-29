Marijuana Found Floating In Water In East End

November 29, 2017 | 6 Comments

The police have confirmed that a “package that contained plant like material that is believed to be marijuana” was found floating in the water in the east end this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said, “At 1:15pm today [Nov 29] Marine Police were call to a report of a suspicious package that was found floating in the waters off of Coopers Island in St Georges.

“Upon Marine Police arrival they took custody of the package that contained plant like material that is believed to be marijuana. An investigation into this matter is now underway.”

Comments (6)

  1. campervan says:
    November 29, 2017

    definitely due to all the high tides we’ve had lately.

  2. puzzled says:
    November 29, 2017

    Bawahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
    No Police Station in St. George per sey.
    No Marine presence.

    Dem bouys making millions juss cumming shrew de cut and Guvnarhs Eyeland…………………

  3. Onion Juice says:
    November 29, 2017

    Should’ve had sails to catch Americas Cup.

  4. I and I says:
    November 29, 2017

    Sea weed !!

  5. Toodle-oo says:
    November 29, 2017

    I need to add to my retirement fund . Oh well , another missed opportunity.

  6. Truth is killin’ me... says:
    November 29, 2017

    Whaaaaaaat…I WANT A BOAT AND I WANT IT NOW!!!!!

