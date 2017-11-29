Marijuana Found Floating In Water In East End

The police have confirmed that a “package that contained plant like material that is believed to be marijuana” was found floating in the water in the east end this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said, “At 1:15pm today [Nov 29] Marine Police were call to a report of a suspicious package that was found floating in the waters off of Coopers Island in St Georges.

“Upon Marine Police arrival they took custody of the package that contained plant like material that is believed to be marijuana. An investigation into this matter is now underway.”

Read More About

Category: All, Crime, News