Ministry: 86 Bus Runs Cancelled On Wednesday
[Updated] The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for Wednesday morning [Nov 22] with eighteen bus runs cancelled so far.
Update November 22, 4.15pm: The Ministry has released the list of bus cancellations for this afternoon. There were 18 runs cancelled this morning, 68 cancelled this afternoon, for a total of 86 cancelled today.
Up to 86 now …. it’s getting worse and worse.
It’s a good thing they all got a pay raise.
Even the PLP can’t fix this.
so this is getting worse – not better.
1.) what are the mechanical issues with the buses broken down by numbers.
2.) how many buses have actually been fixed since this crap started.
3.) what are the drivers doing since they have no bus to drive and are they getting paid (to do what?)
4.) so many ‘drivers in training’ lately, how many are drivers are being hired?
5.) why are the cancelled bus routes always in the morning and evenings when workers and students need to get to/from school and work
6.) How many routes are cancelled during the middle of the day (10am-3:30pm)
Something fishy going on at PDT – mark my words.
Even the PLP can’t fix this. Hilarious.