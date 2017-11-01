Ministry: 22 Bus Runs Cancelled On Wednesday
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Nov 1] with twenty-two bus runs cancelled.
Read More About
Category: All
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Nov 1] with twenty-two bus runs cancelled.
Category: All
Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed
Archives:
Categories:
Tags:
Mini bus routes still 100 percent, no down time!
Best contract Eva in PTB history! Well done, now put in the supplementary to pay for it. Ain’t no Party like a Minibus parteeeeey.