Ministry: 22 Bus Runs Cancelled On Wednesday

November 1, 2017 | 1 Comment

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Nov 1] with twenty-two bus runs cancelled.

Bus Schedule Updates Wednesday 01-November -2017-1

Bus Schedule Updates Wednesday 01-November -2017-2

click here Bermuda bus service

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Onion Jiuce says:
    November 1, 2017

    Mini bus routes still 100 percent, no down time!

    Best contract Eva in PTB history! Well done, now put in the supplementary to pay for it. Ain’t no Party like a Minibus parteeeeey.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">