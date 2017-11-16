Ministry: 66 Bus Runs Cancelled On Thursday

November 16, 2017 | 8 Comments

[Updated] The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this morning [Nov 16] with three bus runs cancelled so far today.

Microsoft Word - Bus Schedule Updates List for David November 16

Update 3.50pm: The Ministry has released the list of bus cancellations for this afternoon. There were 3 runs cancelled this morning, 63 cancelled this afternoon, for a total of 66 cancelled today.

Bus Schedule Updates Thursday 16 November 2017-1

Bus Schedule Updates Thursday 16 November 2017-2

Bus Schedule Updates Thursday 16 November 2017-3

Comments (8)

  1. It's only just begun says:
    November 16, 2017

    Still not a peep from the new transparent govt.

    Reply
  2. Onion Jiuce says:
    November 16, 2017

    And we got new drivers, parts, mechanics, PR people and million dollar minibus contract. Just can’t do any routes. We laugh at you public along with the Minister and the PS, hahahaha!

    Reply
  3. Keen Observer says:
    November 16, 2017

    Thanks for the info. , but this is deplorable. Let’s pull our pants up and be professional and properly treat our fellow Bermudians. This does Not need to be the Norm for the next year, this is half the working bus fleet.

    Reply
  4. Stinky D. says:
    November 16, 2017

    I think next week we can do 100

    Reply
  5. Is it not time! says:
    November 16, 2017

    Is it not time to do a new bus schedule with less runs so that each day there isn’t a daily cancellations list. While it is nice that each day a list is published it is usually too late and people are left at bus stops waiting and late for work, college, job interviews, doctor’s appointments…… .

    Look until we get new buses or the current fleet is back up and running, just revise the schedule permanently and then people can make alternative arrangements or catch an earlier bus!

    Reply
  6. wahoo juice says:
    November 16, 2017

    Well it turns out you don’t always get what you pay for. Suckers. This is the same group dat want to take over gambling with no trickle down.

    Reply
  7. cpm says:
    November 16, 2017

    Why do we still have drivers in training-what are the drivers with cancelled routes doing?

    Reply
  8. Vortex says:
    November 16, 2017

    The good news, it isn’t the unions/PLP.

    The bad news, the people who have run our buses need to find another job.

    Utter incompetence.

    Reply

