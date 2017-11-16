Ministry: 66 Bus Runs Cancelled On Thursday
[Updated] The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this morning [Nov 16] with three bus runs cancelled so far today.
Update 3.50pm: The Ministry has released the list of bus cancellations for this afternoon. There were 3 runs cancelled this morning, 63 cancelled this afternoon, for a total of 66 cancelled today.
Still not a peep from the new transparent govt.
And we got new drivers, parts, mechanics, PR people and million dollar minibus contract. Just can’t do any routes. We laugh at you public along with the Minister and the PS, hahahaha!
Thanks for the info. , but this is deplorable. Let’s pull our pants up and be professional and properly treat our fellow Bermudians. This does Not need to be the Norm for the next year, this is half the working bus fleet.
I think next week we can do 100
Is it not time to do a new bus schedule with less runs so that each day there isn’t a daily cancellations list. While it is nice that each day a list is published it is usually too late and people are left at bus stops waiting and late for work, college, job interviews, doctor’s appointments…… .
Look until we get new buses or the current fleet is back up and running, just revise the schedule permanently and then people can make alternative arrangements or catch an earlier bus!
Well it turns out you don’t always get what you pay for. Suckers. This is the same group dat want to take over gambling with no trickle down.
Why do we still have drivers in training-what are the drivers with cancelled routes doing?
The good news, it isn’t the unions/PLP.
The bad news, the people who have run our buses need to find another job.
Utter incompetence.