Ministry: 30 Bus Runs Cancelled On Friday
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Nov 3] with thirty bus runs cancelled.
Can someone from Transport Ministry please advise on the number of Bus runs that would take place if all buses were in service , Monday to Friday . Because to state that 20 were cancelled does not give a accurate picture of the problem.Many thanks Dr Who.