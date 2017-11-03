Ministry: 30 Bus Runs Cancelled On Friday

November 3, 2017 | 1 Comment

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Nov 3] with thirty bus runs cancelled.

Bus Service Cancellations Thursday 3-11-2017-1

Bus Service Cancellations Thursday 3-11-2017-2

Comments (1)

  1. Edward C says:
    November 4, 2017

    Can someone from Transport Ministry please advise on the number of Bus runs that would take place if all buses were in service , Monday to Friday . Because to state that 20 were cancelled does not give a accurate picture of the problem.Many thanks Dr Who.

    Reply

