Ministry: 44 Bus Runs Cancelled On Wednesday

November 15, 2017 | 1 Comment

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Nov 15] with forty-four bus runs cancelled.

Bus Schedule Updates Wednesday 15 November 2017-1

Bus Schedule Updates Wednesday 15 November 2017-2

Bus Schedule Updates Wednesday 15 November 2017-3

click here Bermuda bus service

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. wahoo says:
    November 15, 2017

    Does that include the hours between 10 and 2 today? These numbers are very acceptable considering the mess that the former plp left the new plp.

    Also guys way to go on the Palmetto Road bus shelter – should be ready by Easter.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»

Latest Tweets From ForeverBermuda.com

="banner728-container bottom clearfix">