Ministry: 44 Bus Runs Cancelled On Wednesday
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Nov 15] with forty-four bus runs cancelled.
Does that include the hours between 10 and 2 today? These numbers are very acceptable considering the mess that the former plp left the new plp.
Also guys way to go on the Palmetto Road bus shelter – should be ready by Easter.