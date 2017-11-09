Ministry: 46 Bus Runs Cancelled On Thursday

November 9, 2017 | 3 Comments

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Nov 9] with forty-six bus runs cancelled.

Bus Service Cancellations Thursday 9-11-2017-1

Bus Service Cancellations Thursday 9-11-2017-2

Bus Service Cancellations Thursday 9-11-2017-3

Bermuda bus service

Comments (3)

  1. Stevie says:
    November 9, 2017

    Oh but the GP cars abused by the PLP running. Bad karma from Burts lot. Oh Ewart Browne calling the shots behind the scenes. Burt is gutless.

  2. keyboard says:
    November 9, 2017

    46. Anyone have that on BCB? (Bus Cancellation Bingo). There’s a money raising idea – buy a ticket to predict the number of cancellations each day.

  3. It's only just begun says:
    November 9, 2017

    Transport minister gotta go

