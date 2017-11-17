Ministry: 47 Bus Runs Cancelled On Friday

November 17, 2017 | 2 Comments

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Nov 17] with forty-seven bus runs cancelled.

Bus Schedule Updates Friday 17-11-2017-1

Bus Schedule Updates Friday 17-11-2017-2

Bus Schedule Updates Friday 17-11-2017-3

  1. puzzled says:
    November 17, 2017

    All this whilst privilege people eat on Front Street and Hotels waiting for their server to arrive.
    We are so F+)(*%^.

  2. Tired of it already says:
    November 17, 2017

    Minister has to go.

