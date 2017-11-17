Ministry: 47 Bus Runs Cancelled On Friday
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Nov 17] with forty-seven bus runs cancelled.
All this whilst privilege people eat on Front Street and Hotels waiting for their server to arrive.
We are so F+)(*%^.
Minister has to go.