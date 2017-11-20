Ministry: 49 Bus Runs Cancelled On Monday

November 20, 2017 | 2 Comments

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Nov 20] with forty-nine bus runs cancelled.

Bus Schedule Updates Monday 20-11-2017-1

Bus Schedule Updates Monday 20-11-2017-2

Bus Schedule Updates Monday 20-11-2017-3

click here Bermuda bus service

Comments (2)

  1. wahoo juice says:
    November 20, 2017

    Black tie billionaire banquets while we have to walk home.

  2. Zevon says:
    November 20, 2017

    The can’t seem to organize picking the trash up either.
    What exactly are we paying taxes for?

